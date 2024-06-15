Jeimer Candelario's RBI double
Jeimer Candelario lines a double to center field to send Elly De La Cruz home and cut the Brewers' lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the 9th
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
Mitchell Daly's 10th inning home run gave Kentucky a walk-off win over NC State in Day 2 of the 2024 College World Series.
Last year's Aces went 34-6. This year's group is 6-6.
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
Vincent Goodwill and Isis “Ice” Young recap game 4 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Dallas Mavericks crush the Celtics to send the series back to Boston.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
There has never been a better time for Francesco Molinari to pull out an ace.
No experience? No problem, as Ludvig Åberg takes control of the U.S. Open at Pinehurst
The Mavericks absolutely dominated the Celtics.
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Panthers are one win away from their first Stanley Cup title.
The Kansas City Chiefs received their Super Bowl championship rings in a private team ceremony before revealing the ornate design of the jewelry for the public.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara wants a new contract before he faces getting released before the 2025-26 season.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about their experiences at game 3 of the NBA Finals and wonder if the series could be a wake-up call for Luka Doncic.
Nadal is seeking a second Olympic gold medal in men's single next month in Paris.
Like every NBA offseason, plenty of narratives could impact the fantasy basketball landscape.
Redick hosts a podcast with Lakers star LeBron James.
In today's edition: Scheffler's fame catches up to his game, the Mavs are in trouble, tasers in the outfield, ranking MLB's City Connect jerseys, and more.