Jefferson Parish sheriff arrests 5 after chase leads to suspect shooting at deputies

STORY: India is on track to have 3 million more people than its neighbor by the middle of this year, data released on Wednesday by the United Nations showed.India's population by mid-year is estimated at 1.4286 billion, against 1.4257 billion for China - 2.9 million fewer - in the United Nations Population Fund's (UNFPA) "State of World Population Report" for this year.Population experts using previous data from the UN have projected India's population would surpass China's this month, but the global body's latest report did not specify a date.Snow is the Branch Chief of Population and Development, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). She said the new trajectory poses challenges for governments regarding social policies and pensions.Although China and India will account for more than a third of the estimated global population of 8.045 billion, population growth in both has been slowing, albeit much faster in China than India.