Jeff McNeil's walk-off single
Jeff McNeil hits a walk-off single to right field as the Mets defeat the Braves 3-2 in extra innings
Jeff McNeil hits a walk-off single to right field as the Mets defeat the Braves 3-2 in extra innings
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
Nate Tice & Charles Robinson predict the top ten defensive squads by DVOA for the 2024 season.
The Canada men's and women's soccer teams have reportedly "relied on drones and spying for years."
Robbie Ray, after recovering from surgery he underwent last spring, made his debut with the Giants on Wednesday.
Canelo Alvarez officially announced he will defend his super middleweight titles Sept. 14 versus Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas, despite Berlanga not being a top challenger.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USMNT’s disappointing showing vs. France in their first match of the 2024 Olympics, as well as talk about multiple controversies that have already occurred with soccer in the summer games.
Jake Fischer is joined by J.E. Skeets to go through the NBA news of the day and preview the 6 teams that pose the biggest challenge to Team USA at the Paris Olympics.
The MLS All-Stars have now lost the last two All-Star Games by a combined eight goals.
Trout lasted two innings before leaving Tuesday's game with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!
Follow these four tips to dominate your fantasy football draft.
The 36-year-old Williams is a three-time First-team All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler.
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
The Knicks have reached the conference semifinals in each of the last two seasons under Thibodeau.
Ryan impressed in his MLB debut for a Dodgers team that has been plagued by injuries to pitchers.
This is the third time Rodríguez has landed on the injured list in his MLB career.
Training camps are in full swing this week and Joe Burrow's hair and Patrick Mahomes highlights have already taken over social media. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to identify the 12 biggest fantasy questions we have at the QB and RB position this summer and help you cut through the noise to know exactly what you should be paying attention to in training camps.
In today's edition: MLB trade deadline primer, the world in photos, top fantasy WRs, the U.S. sports calendar, and more.