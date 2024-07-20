Jeff McNeil's solo home run (6)
Jeff McNeil hits a solo home run to straightaway center field to cut the Mets' deficit to 4-1 in the 5th
A Mets fan might have taken Wrigley Field rules a little too seriously.
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will be allowed to enter a horse into the 2025 Kentucky Derby after Churchill Downs rescinded his suspension.
Winds blew away half the field at the British Open, leaving the leaderboard in tatters.
Wyndham Clark's shot from the rough went two yards. Really.
Saban retired in January after winning six national titles with the Crimson Tide.
Thousands of fans were denied entry to the Copa América final.
Tyson describes himself as a 'glory junkie' and a 'glutton for pain.'
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
Believe it or not, football is back! Well training camps are at least. As all 32 teams begin to open camp over the next two weeks we take a look at the biggest fantasy questions we want answered over the next month. Essentially, what you need to be paying attention to as a fantasy manager from practice reports. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to identify the 12 biggest questions we have the WR and TE position heading into training camp season.
Cavan Sullivan debuted for the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday — in a league, MLS, that is much better prepared to usher him toward superstardom than it was with Freddy Adu two decades ago.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
Better known for his speed, Duran got the job done with his power on baseball's biggest midseason stage.
There was no doubt about this one.
When you've won majors, you get to make the call on when to hang it up.
A timeline for Irving's return wasn't made clear.
Harding and Redick played in college at Duke at the same time and previously worked together on the 76ers.
Video of Argentina players reciting a chant that originally surfaced at the 2022 World Cup was posted to social media after their Copa América win.
It's Bijan Robinson vs. Breece Hall in our latest fantasy football draft debate!
Tedford missed the team's bowl game at the end of 2023 because of medical concerns.
Davis accused United Airlines of "deplorable treatment" after he says a flight attendant falsely accused him of hitting him.