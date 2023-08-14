Jeff McNeil's RBI single
Jeff McNeil hits a grounder to right field for a single, driving home Rafael Ortega to put the Mets on the board in the bottom of the 3rd inning
Jeff McNeil hits a grounder to right field for a single, driving home Rafael Ortega to put the Mets on the board in the bottom of the 3rd inning
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball is looking into social media posts involving Rays shortstop Wander Franco, Tampa Bay said Sunday. Franco did not play in Sunday's 9-2 loss to Cleveland. “During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco," the Rays said in a statement. "We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.” Tampa Bay did not detail the natu
The Duke of Sussex has spent the last few days away from his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – but he is making a speedy exit from Singapore to return to his family
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats, both aiming to get back to .500 in the CFL standings, completed a trade Sunday. The Roughriders (4-5) acquired American quarterback Antonio Pipkin from the Tiger-Cats (3-5) in exchange for Global punter Kaare Vedvik. The six-foot-three, 225-pound Pipkin signed with the Tiger-Cats in July of 2023, dressing for two games. He comes to the Green and White with five seasons of CFL experience, previously spending time with the Montreal Alo
Nicky Lopez made MLB history on Saturday and afterward mentioned how difficult it was to leave the Royals.
Mark Zuckerberg is done trying to get Elon Musk to agree to fight.
Australia beat France in a 10-round penalty shootout that sent millions across the co-host nation erupting in joy.
Ahead of his UFC on ESPN 51 main event, watch back Vicente Luque's bloody battle with Mike Perry from August 2019.
Harper walked hand-in-hand with the Argentine football great ahead of the his team’s game against Charlotte FC.
TORONTO — The familiar song of "Jo-se, Jo-se, Jo-se" echoed around Rogers Centre for the first time in six years as Jose Bautista was added to the Toronto Blue Jays' Level of Excellence on Saturday. A visibly emotional Bautista was honoured in a 45-minute ceremony before Toronto hosted the Chicago Cubs, culminating in him throwing the opening pitch out to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., a symbolic passing of the torch between two centrepieces of the Blue Jays' offence. "You guys have no idea how much thi
Friday's game was a family affair for team owner David Beckham
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain soccer superstar Neymar has reportedly agreed a two-year deal to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. France's leading sports daily L'Equipe said on its website Sunday that the PSG and Brazil forward will receive a total of 160 million euros ($175 million) over two seasons. No details were given as to how much the transfer fee would be for Neymar, who has also been linked with a return to Barcelona. The Associated Press has asked defending French champion PSG to con
Cam Smith birdied three of his last four holes Saturday for a 4-under 67 that allowed him to pull away from Phil Mickelson and build a four-shot lead in LIV Golf-Bedminster. Mickelson also had a 67, one of his best rounds of the year in the LIV Golf League considering Trump National Bedminster has not yielded low scoring this week. Smith picked up birdies on the 15th, the par-3 16th and the par-5 18th.
World number one Iga Swiatek lost 6-2 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 to Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals of the Canadian Open in a match disrupted by novelty song Cotton Eye Joe.
TORONTO — Carlos Alcaraz delivered the highlight-reel shot of the tournament on Friday night. Tommy Paul made sure it didn't matter. Alcaraz nearly turned their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open with a tweener winner that electrified the Sobeys Stadium crowd. He would go on to force a third set but it was Paul who took the decider for a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory. "I like playing anyone that's a big challenge," Paul said. The result ended the top-ranked Spaniard's 14-match winning streak a
England are set for their toughest test yet at the Women’s World Cup when they meet co-hosts Australia for a place in the final. Sarina Wiegman’s side came from behind to beat Colombia hours after the Matildas edged past France in an incredible penalty shootout. Australia vs England is scheduled for an 11am kick-off time on Wednesday August 16, 2023.
The NFL superstar could be seen in the stands at St. Andrews stadium, taking selfies with and dapping up Birmingham City fans
BOSTON (AP) — Chris Sale retired Miguel Cabrera on a groundout for the second out in the fifth inning, the 14th straight Tigers batter to go down quietly. Then the Red Sox starter said something to the 2012 AL Triple Crown winner and two-time MVP as Cabrera jogged back to the dugout. “Well, it wasn’t fun learning how to pitch in the big leagues as a starter during his Triple Crown and MVP years. I can tell you that,” Sale told reporters afterward. “But I knew that this was going to be the last t
NFL players, especially linemen, lose a lot of weight after retirement with simple diet changes.
The Duke of Sussex is in Singapore for a charity polo match but it seems he has family on his mind as he has bought gifts for his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — NFL great Tom Brady got to know some of the locals ahead of his first home match as minority owner of English soccer team Birmingham City. Brady made an appearance at The Roost, a pub near St. Andrew's stadium, before Birmingham's game against Leeds in the second-tier Championship on Saturday A few hours earlier, Brady posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Any plans before kick off guys? See you at St. Andrew’s.” He later went to the stadium, where he was pictured m