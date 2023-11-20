Jeff Green scores and draws the foul
The Philadelphia Eagles officially released offensive lineman Bernard Williams, 51, nearly three decades after his last game.
A class action lawsuit has been filed against the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix as the fallout from Thursday night’s lost track action continues.
In 2018, the Chiefs and Rams combined to engineer one of the wildest and most entertaining regular-season games in NFL history.
Lucic returned to the Bruins on a one-year deal last offseason after spending the first eight seasons of his career in Boston.
It took more than 140 years, but Michigan became the first college football team to get to 1,000 victories.
The latest reports from around Major League Baseball indicate the free-agent third baseman is seeking a long-term deal worth upwards of $100 million.
The 1993 PGA champion has been in the booth for NBC Sports for the last five years.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to James Harden's game-winner against the Rockets.
Taylor Swift has penned an emotional tribute to a young female fan, who died before her Eras show in Rio de Janeiro on Friday evening. On her Instagram account, the solo superstar wrote of her devastation about the loss of the 23-year-old woman – named as Ana Clara Benevides in international media – who was …
The slumping sniper, who also happens to be the Blue Jackets' third-highest paid player, found himself in the press box for Sunday's clash in Philadelphia.
The build-up to the race had been mired in controversy with eventual winner Max Verstappen among those to speak out.
The Steelers are winning even if it isn't "pretty."
Johnson’s victory, in the manliest of sports, contradicted claims of racial supremacy by whites and demonstrated that Blacks were no longer willing to acquiesce to white dominance.
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh decided to bench Zach Wilson in favor of Tim Boyle during Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills.
MONTREAL — The Montreal Carabins and University of British Columbia Thunderbirds each advanced to the Vanier Cup on Saturday with convincing bowl wins on home turf. The Carabins scored a convincing 29-3 win over the Western Mustangs in the Uteck Bowl at CEPSUM sports centre, while UBC crushed the visiting St. Francis Xavier X-Men 47-17 in the Mitchell Bowl at Vancouver's Thunderbird Stadium. In Montreal, quarterback Jonathan Senecal staked the Carabins to an early lead when he finished off a 70-
Rising hasn't played at all in 2023 because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl.
There were highs and lows in Week 12 of the college football season. Here are the winners and losers led by Georgia and Southern California.
McLaren blamed a “bump” in the Las Vegas street circuit track for a serious accident which hospitalised their driver Lando Norris early in Sunday’s race.
The Blue Jays appear to be emerging as an outside threat to land Shohei Ohtani in free agency. Here's how things might look if they actually pull it off.
STOCKHOLM — William Nylander was the star attraction all week on home soil. From autograph signings to television appearances, the stylish Swede owned centre stage. He also fittingly tied a bow on the NHL Global Series. The red-hot Nylander scored at 3:09 of overtime Sunday as the Toronto Maple Leafs survived a blown 3-1 lead in the third period to down the Minnesota Wild 4-3 and secure their fourth straight win. The winger wove into the offensive zone with the teams playing 3-on-3 before buryin