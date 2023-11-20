Jeff Green scores and draws the foul

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — The Montreal Carabins and University of British Columbia Thunderbirds each advanced to the Vanier Cup on Saturday with convincing bowl wins on home turf. The Carabins scored a convincing 29-3 win over the Western Mustangs in the Uteck Bowl at CEPSUM sports centre, while UBC crushed the visiting St. Francis Xavier X-Men 47-17 in the Mitchell Bowl at Vancouver's Thunderbird Stadium. In Montreal, quarterback Jonathan Senecal staked the Carabins to an early lead when he finished off a 70-