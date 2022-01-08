Jeff Green with a dunk vs the Sacramento Kings
Jeff Green (Denver Nuggets) with a dunk vs the Sacramento Kings, 01/07/2022
SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match. Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday. “It feels good to beat Zverev,” the 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court inter
After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C
TORONTO — Ilya Mikheyev and the Toronto Maple Leafs added to the Edmonton Oilers' misery Wednesday night. Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as Toronto defeated the undermanned Oilers 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. It marked the eighth straight game the Leafs have scored with the man advantage and the fifth consecutive contest Edmonton has allowed a power-play goal. Mikheyev ripped his third goal of the season — and third in the last two games since returning from wrist surgery Dec. 14 — pas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs probably felt as if they were looking in a mirror on Sunday in Cincinnati. There was a young, hotshot quarterback carving up their defense for 446 yards and four touchdowns. An equally young, dynamic wide receiver catching 11 balls for 266 yards and three of the scores. And a talented young running back that was doing just enough on the ground to keep the defense frustrated. Sounds a lot like the Chiefs, huh? Joe Burrow's incredible performance and
We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu
OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a
It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
"We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
The French player is one of the best strikers on the planet at the tender age of 22 and, with a huge future ahead of him, everything seems to indicate that he has the qualities to become one of the best players in the history of the game.
TORONTO — The Maple Leafs are hitting the road — and preparing to once again play in front of fans — minus one of their stars. The team announced Friday that Mitch Marner and fellow winger Pierre Engvall have been placed into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said both players were experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive as their teammates prepared to open a four-game road trip Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. "It's just the reality of the situation,
Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.
While the “will he or won’t he?” question remains for No. 1 Novak Djokovic and his participation in the Australian Open, the rest of the tennis world returns to work this week to prepare for the season’s first major beginning Jan. 17 at Melbourne Park. The men’s ATP Cup team event has been on since the weekend in Sydney, and there are three tune-up events being played this week in Melbourne as part of Tennis Australia’s “Summer Set” of tournaments — two WTA tournaments and one ATP. In Adelaide,
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r
VANCOUVER — Alex Chiasson is the latest Vancouver Canucks player to test positive for COVID-19. Head coach Bruce Boudreau says the 31-year-old right-winger was held out of practice Thursday due to the test result, but he has not been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Five other Canucks players are currently on the COVID list, including forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe (Dec. 29), Justin Dowling (Dec. 30), Jason Dickinson (Jan. 1) and Elias Pettersson (Jan. 5). Boudreau says he's