Jeff Green with a dunk vs the Phoenix Suns

With the second round of the NBA playoffs beginning, we rank the eight remaining teams.
The Warriors, led by three guys in their 30s, will take on LeBron James, 38, and the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.
Nikola Jokic and Natalija Jokic have been married since October 2020
TORONTO — Sports broadcasters usually get only a handful of opportunities in their career to put their stamp on a team's most memorable moments. When John Tavares scored an OT winner to give Toronto its first series victory in 19 years on Saturday, the stage was set for what could have been a classic radio call by longtime Maple Leafs play-by-play man Joe Bowen. Instead a remote radio coverage setup proved costly. Bowen, who called the game from a Toronto studio on TSN 1050, said
Steph Curry scored a record-setting 50 points as sixth-seeded Golden State eliminated the third-seeded Sacramento Kings from the NBA playoffs.
A $97 million contract extension will make LeBron James the NBA's highest-paid player of all-time and allow him to continue to live it up.
LeBron James and Stephen Curry meet for fifth time in the playoffs; first time before the NBA Finals. What to expect in the Lakers-Warriors series.
The Bruins' shocking first-round loss opens the door for a new favorite.
The play-by-play man's take on the team's premature ouster was way over the top.
The Manchester United forward helped out the Switzerland international in Manchester
Cruise, 28, posed with a thumbs-up while rocking his best golf outfit
The Kings had no answer for Curry's 50-point performance, a Game 7 record.
The Apple TV+ and A24 documentary Stephen Curry: Underrated landed in Toronto, part of Hot Docs, before its release on Apple's streaming platform in July.
The Panthers have stunned the best regular-season team in NHL history.
Deion Sanders says he’s “ashamed” for 31 of the 32 NFL teams after just one player from HBCUs was selected during the 2023 NFL draft over the weekend.
Former Wales captain Gareth Bale had been offered the chance to sign up.
Photographers had to get out of the way as Ocon pitted on the final lap of Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
It appears ONE Championship won't be doing business with former UFC heavyweight champion and prized free agent Francis Ngannou.
Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald also doled out a D to one of the best teams in the NFL.