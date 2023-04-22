Jeff Green with a dunk vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

Associated Press

Leading up to Game 3, Steve Kerr shared with Golden State's players his favorite John Wooden quote of all time: “Be quick, but don’t hurry.” Stephen Curry scored 36 points, Kevon Looney matched his career high with 20 rebounds to go with nine assists, and Golden State got right back in its first-round playoff series by thumping the Sacramento Kings 114-97 on Thursday night to pull to 2-1. “We’re a team with a lot of pride, we know how to respond when our back’s against the wall, we always usually show up,” Looney said.