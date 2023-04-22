Jeff Green with a dunk vs the Minnesota Timberwolves
Jeff Green (Denver Nuggets) with a dunk vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 04/21/2023
Add the Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard to the growing list of key players who will miss time on the court during these NBA playoffs.
Nurse has been with the team in some capacity since 2013.
Fans didn’t have much to cheer about at all in a game their team never led.
LeBron James is only focused on what happens "between the four lines."
The Warriors star has addressed his suspension for the first time.
The Warriors have life again.
Sacramento Kings versatile big man has quietly undertaken the effort to convert to Judaism – a move that many, including the mayor, finds inspiring.
Heat tries to figure out how to measure up against taller Bucks
Philadelphia ultimately took care of business, but Joel Embiid’s injuries, a couple of eye-raising incidents and an all-around struggle to put away Brooklyn cast doubt on the 76ers’ ceiling.
James and Dillon Brooks clashed as the Memphis Grizzlies squared the series against the Los Angeles Lakers
Finally, he looked like that charismatic point guard who carried the Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference final two years ago. Young scored 32 points in his best playoff game since 2021 and the Atlanta Hawks gave themselves a glimmer of hope, beating the Boston Celtics 130-122 Friday night to close the gap to 2-1 in the opening-round series. Young hit a step-back 3-pointer from the corner with 2:21 left and knocked down another huge basket on a floater in the lane with 45 seconds remaining after Jaylen Brown missed a 3-pointer that would've tied it for the Celtics.
NBA superstars are some of the greatest basketball players in the world, able to fill the box score with eye-popping numbers. And their talents will be on display Feb 19 in the 72nd NBA All-Star Game...
Leading up to Game 3, Steve Kerr shared with Golden State's players his favorite John Wooden quote of all time: “Be quick, but don’t hurry.” Stephen Curry scored 36 points, Kevon Looney matched his career high with 20 rebounds to go with nine assists, and Golden State got right back in its first-round playoff series by thumping the Sacramento Kings 114-97 on Thursday night to pull to 2-1. “We’re a team with a lot of pride, we know how to respond when our back’s against the wall, we always usually show up,” Looney said.
Speaking to the media on Friday from the OVO Athletic Centre in Toronto, Raptors President Masai Ujiri outlined his decision to release head coach Nick Nurse, the only coach in team history to win an NBA Championship. Ujiri thanked Nurse and his family for all they have done for the organization, but said a change was needed after a disappointing season which say the team eliminated in the play-in game.
The track does not address the rapper's recent controversial ejection at a Sacramento Kings game, though it does pointedly arrive in its wake
After two straight wins in the first round of NBA playoffs, the Sacramento Kings fell to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. At the Chase Center, the Warriors won 114-97. Thursday's loss is a disappointment for many Kings fans who've welcomed two straight wins in their first playoff series in 17 years.
Lakers star LeBron James doesn't take the bait when asked about comments by Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks regarding his age. Says he's not here for B.S.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 21 points, RJ Barrett broke out of a slump with 19 and the New York Knicks held the Cleveland Cavaliers to the lowest point total in the NBA this season, rolling to a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series with a 99-79 victory Friday night. The Knicks emphatically bounced back from a loss in Game 2 and moved halfway to their first series victory since 2013. They led by 27 points in the fourth quarter, when a sold-out crowd of 19,812 at Madison Square Gard
Phoenix Suns (45-37, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (44-38, fifth in the Western Conference)Los Angeles; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDTWESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Suns lead series 2-1BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns visit the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Suns won the last matchup 123-109 on April 19 led by 38 points from Devin Booker, while Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points for the Clippers.The Clippers are 9-7 a
Raptors president Masai Ujiri gives his thoughts on why the Raptors lost their team culture this season.