Jeff Bezos’ move industry to space idea is ‘stupid’ and ‘bizarre’: clean tech expert

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos raised some eyebrows after his recent return from space when he suggested moving heavy-polluting industries off the planet as a far-off solution to protect the Earth.

Tom Rand, author of the book Climate Capitalism, says while he has respect for Bezos, the idea is “one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard.”

“Frankly, it's astounding to me that someone so successful can be so misinformed about the nature of the industries that we need to tackle, and the timeframe in which we need to tackle them,” he told Yahoo Finance Canada’s Jeff Lagerquist.

