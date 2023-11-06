Jeff Asher talks Saints win over Bears

Associated Press

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa visited the Interlagos track where the Brazilian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, but did not get Formula One drivers or team executives to openly support his claims that he was “robbed” of the 2008 title, which he lost by one point to Lewis Hamilton. Massa has hinted he will take the case to court if governing body FIA and Formula One Management do not make a decision regarding the Singapore Grand Prix of that year, when Nelson Piquet Jr. crashed deliberately to help his then-Renault teammate Fernando Alonso to win the race.