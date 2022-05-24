Jeep goes up in flames on Mass Pike ramp
A Jeep caught on fire on a ramp off the Massachusetts Turnpike in Maine.
A Jeep caught on fire on a ramp off the Massachusetts Turnpike in Maine.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg
DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.
HFX Wanderers FC is expecting a crowd for Tuesday's visit by Toronto FC in Canadian Championship quarterfinal play. "I think there would be people climbing the trees to see the game," said HFX coach Stephen Hart. "I think we'll be sold out." Tuesday's game at Wanderers Ground marks the beginning of TFC's chase for an eighth Canadian title. HFX has already started its cup trail, winning 2-0 at League1 Ontario champion Guelph United on May 10 to reach the quarterfinals. The lure of cup play pittin
A wild video has emerged of Calgary Stampeders receiver and ex-NFLer Brendan Langley brawling it out with a United Airlines employee.
OTTAWA — Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team from the Tokyo Olympics has officially been upgraded to silver nine months after they raced to bronze. The International Olympic Committee rubber-stamped the upgrade during Thursday's meeting of the executive board. Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney of Toronto, and six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont. posted a time of 37.70 seconds in Tokyo to finish behind Italy and Great Britain. Great Britain's r
The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt
HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a
Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.
The Stockton Heat, an affiliate team of the Calgary Flames, is heading north starting next season. The Heat have been based in Stockton, Calif., since 2015, as part of the American Hockey League (AHL), a developmental league for the National Hockey League (NHL). The Flames affiliate was previously called the Adirondack Flames. In California, the team played its games at the Stockton Arena, which can host close to 10,000 hockey fans. Like the Flames, the Heat is currently in the midst of a playof
Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.
MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé celebrated with fans at Parc des Princes after signing a new three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday and turning down the chance again to join Real Madrid. France’s World Cup-winning star stood on a platform near the center circle to address fans moments before PSG's final home game against Metz. “I’m very happy to continue this adventure, to stay in France, in Paris, my city. I always said Paris was my home," Mbappe said. "I hope I will continue doing
HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A. Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves a
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust felt he deserved a raise. He just didn't necessarily want one so big it would jeopardize his chances of staying in Pittsburgh. Sure the versatile Pittsburgh Penguins forward had a sense of what his worth would have been on the open market. Ultimately, however, staying in the place where he met his wife, had his son and won two Stanley Cups trumped whatever curiosity he might have felt about exploring his options elsewhere. If that means the six-year deal worth $5.125
CALGARY — After a stunning bonanza of goals in their series opener, the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are plotting how to limit each other's output in Friday's second game. Easier said than done with each side boasting the most prolific scorers in the NHL. A combined 15 goals in Calgary's 9-6 win in Game 1 at the Saddledome made for a wild start to their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal. Following Friday's Game 2 in Calgary, the series heads to Edmonton for Sunday's Game 3 and Tue
Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri refused to buckle in the face of death threats, racial slurs, a booing St. Louis crowd and a few post-whistle hits. Kadri scored three goals, drew two penalties, and Colorado took a 3-1 second-round playoff series lead over the Blues following a 6-3 win on Monday night. The game was played amidst a heightened police presence two days after Kadri became the target of racist social media posts following his collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out
FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp
The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc