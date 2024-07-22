Jeenathan Williams hammers it home

- Advertisement
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez hit for the cycle in Sunday's loss to the Mariners and received the home run ball from a Mariners fan.
Is this the most impressive home run of the 2024 season?
Three players and one manager were inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday.
By keeping his head while everyone else lost theirs, Xander Schauffele wraps the best major season of the decade with a win at Troon.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Arike Ogunbowale put on a show during the WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix. She scored 34 points, all in the second half, to lead Team WNBA to a 117–109 win over Team USA.
After a first half filled with poor shooting, a third-quarter comeback and a game-winning shot from LeBron James helped the U.S. hold on against South Sudan.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer explained that he "hated" losing Paul George to free agency, but felt they could only offer so much and still field a competitive team.
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will be allowed to enter a horse into the 2025 Kentucky Derby after Churchill Downs rescinded his suspension.
How does the cut work at the British Open? Here's how.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Tiger Woods struggled all year, and Friday at the British Open was one more losing battle.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
Departing R&A CEO Martin Slumbers criticized the escalating purses and focus on money in golf's current environment.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
There was no doubt about this one.
Scheffler and McIlroy are the top two golfers in the OWGR and are the two clear favorites at Royal Troon.
The Los Angeles Dodgers star is the new Home Run Derby champion.
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.