Jeenathan Williams with a 2-pointer vs the Los Angeles Lakers

Jeenathan Williams (Houston Rockets) with a 2-pointer vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 07/12/2024
Bronny James made his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers at the Las Vegas NBA Summer League. The rookie scored eight points, his highest total so far.
Butker was in the audience when Williams joked he wasn't welcome in women's sports.
Bielsa ranted about CONMEBOL, the lack of security provided to Uruguayan players' families, the pitches at Copa América, and more. "All of this is an embarrassment," he said.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Macario suffered an ACL injury in 2022 and missed the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup while recovering.
Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game.
It's been quite a week for Flagg, who put the entire basketball world on notice during a Team USA scrimmage in Las Vegas.
Dalton Knecht had 20 points and nine rebounds.
Our summer 'Flip the Script' series rolls on with one of the most anticipated episodes yet. Who is this year's Puka Nacua: A dark horse rookie WR that becomes a must have in fantasy. Fantasy Pro's Derek Brown joins Matt Harmon to identify the deep sleeper rookie WRs that are in ideal situations that could make them instant impact fantasy rookies in 2024 and beyond.
Sprinter Issam Asinga, who set the under-20 world record in the 100 meters, is suing Gatorade. In the lawsuit, he alleges that the company gave him a product with a banned substance, leading to a suspension.
Burroughs played for four MLB teams during his 10-year career after becoming a household name during the 1992 and 1993 Little League World Series.
Paolini is the first Italian woman to make the Wimbledon singles final in the Open Era
A Uruguay player said the brawl was caused by Colombia fans harassing the team's families.
After an early lead for the Netherlands, England equalized in the first half and scored late to take the victory and move on to the next round.
"This is inexcusable."
The Berhalter era is over as U.S. Soccer will immediately begins its search for a replacement to lead the USMNT toward and at the 2026 World Cup.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the latest buzz coming from Big 12 media day in Las Vegas.
On today's episode of Zero Blitz, Jason Fitz and Charles McDonald react to the latest comments from Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on his contract negotiations with the team and Bengals QB Joe Burrow on a potential 18-game schedule. McDonald also reveals the three biggest questions he has after OTAs and what he will be watching for in a few weeks when training camps begins.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about who should be the starting pitchers for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, the Reds getting an impact from Rece Hinds, the Mets making a trade and the Boston Red Sox having a door of opportunity.
In today's edition: Alcaraz chases history, the company that owns 35 baseball teams, Spain and Argentina advance, and more.