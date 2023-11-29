JDRF // It's National Diabetes Awareness Month (NDAM)
JDRF // It's National Diabetes Awareness Month (NDAM)
JDRF // It's National Diabetes Awareness Month (NDAM)
The tumour Patel once thought was benign has been diagnosed as cancerous.
The search for the secrets to a long, healthy life is as old as mankind. A new study has found a series of clues, which take us closer than ever before – and they lie in our blood.
OTTAWA — Life expectancy for Canadians decreased for the third straight year in 2022, and more people died of COVID-19 than in any other year since the pandemic began, according to a report released Monday. Statistics Canada’s analysis of deaths last year shows the average Canadian's life expectancy dropped to 81.3 years in 2022, a full year lower than the 82.3 years recorded in 2019. "Life expectancy declines when there are more deaths, when deaths occur at younger ages, or a combination of bot
Two new COVID-19 variants quickly gaining traction across Canada are already dominant in New Brunswick.So far, HV.1 and HK.3, related to Omicron EG.5, do not appear to cause more severe disease than other recent variants, said Colin Furness, an infection control epidemiologist and assistant professor at the University of Toronto."But it is also a bit too soon to know," he said.HV.1 and HK.3 were first detected in the province in late August and each represent about 14 per cent of confirmed cases
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie big supports says Duchess of York
"It's perfectly NORMAL to have bad days. You're not different from others. We all have bad days every week. Do not let social media or others around fool you. Nobody is living the best day of their life every day, and you have to have bad days to truly enjoy the great ones."
The virus has been circulating in pigs
Amid controversies over stay-at-home and masking orders, a lasting difference between Govs. Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis' approach may end up being rhetoric on vaccine safety.
Hospitals in China have reported a surge of children with respiratory illnesses. What precautions, if any, should governments, health systems, and individuals take?
Sources spoke to Entertainment Tonight and People about how Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker feel as they get to know their baby boy.
TORONTO — When Dr. Carolyn Snider arrives for her early morningemergency room shifts, she regularly sees between five and 10 people in the waiting area who don't need medical attention— just a safe place to stay warm. "(They're) truly there to just stay out of the elements," said Snider, chief of the emergency department at St. Michael's Hospital in downtown Toronto. "This has already been occurring this fall. I can't even imagine what will be occurring over the upcoming (winter) months," she sa
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday scrutinized efforts to clarify exceptions to the state's abortion ban, which a growing number of women say forced them to continue pregnancies despite serious risks to their health. The Texas lawsuit is among the biggest challenges to abortion bans in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year. In July, several Texas women gave emotional testimony about carrying babies they knew would not survive and doctors unable to offer abortio
The mom of five welcomed daughter Frida at 55, after 13 years of trying through IVF. Now she shares advice for other women hoping to become older moms
Canadians are living longer, and as a result, the elderly population is expected to balloon over the next several decades, according to Statistics Canada estimates.With that comes further pressure on an already strained home and health-care sector, and growing concern about a rise in the number of missing-person cases involving older Canadians.On Thursday, London police reported the disappearance of two residents, aged 86 and 91. The reason for their disappearance was not made public, and both h
Former President Trump over the weekend revived his calls to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act if he wins the 2024 presidential election. In a Truth Social post, the leading GOP presidential candidate claimed he’s “seriously looking at alternatives” to replace ObamaCare, and that the failure to repeal the health law in 2017 while he…
Some ADHD symptoms like hyperactivity and forgetfulness can be alleviated with supplements and dietary changes, like eating more protein and omega-3.
The study said the procedure was ‘safe, well tolerated and has a long-lasting effect that appears to protect the brain from further damage’.
About half of new mouth cancer diagnoses in the UK are detected late.
Obesity drug maker Novo Nordisk said it would give countries “buy now, pay later” options for its treatments, as it plots a push to treat more people who currently cannot access its jabs.
Early detection is vital for successful treatment of the cancer.