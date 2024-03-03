JC Latham's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine workout

Reuters

ATHENS (Reuters) -Greece's bank bailout fund on Monday will launch an offering for the sale of a stake of up to 22% in Piraeus Bank, but could be increased if the fund so decides, it said on Sunday. The shares will be sold to Greek investors via a public offering in Greece and to foreign investors via a private placement, the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) said in a statement. The offering will take place March 4-6 at a price range that was set between 3.7 and 4 euros per share, HFSF said.