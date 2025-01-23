Jazz vs Thunder Game Highlights
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallied a career-high 54 points (17-35 FG, 17-18 FTs) along with 8 rebounds and 5 assists as the Thunder defeated the Jazz, 123-114. Top Performers – Utah John Collins – 22 points, 12 rebounds Collin Sexton – 18 points, 9 assists Lauri Markkanen – 17 points, 6 rebounds Walker Kessler – 17 points, 15 rebounds 8-10 FG Keyonte George – 15 points, 10 assists Top Performers – Oklahoma City Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 54 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists Career-high in PTS Jalen Williams – 25 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists The Thunder move to 36-7 as they have now won 21 of their last 23 games including 12 straight at home. The Jazz fall to 10-32.