Jazz vs Pelicans Game Highlights

The Pelicans set a franchise record for points in a game for a 153-124 win over the Jazz. CJ McCollum led the way with 33 points and 9 3PM, while Herbert Jones (22 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists) and Zion Williamson (17 points, career-high 11 assists) combined for 39 in the victory. Collin Sexton tallied 22 points and 7 assists for the Jazz