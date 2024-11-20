Jazz vs Lakers Game Highlights
Dalton Knecht goes off for a career-night, as the Lakers defeated the Jazz, 124-118 Lakers Top Performers Dalton Knecht – 37 points, 9 3PM (Both career-highs) Set a new Lakers franchise record with 9 3PM, tied all-time NBA rookie record Had a run of 22 straight points between the 3rd and 4th quarter LeBron James – 26 points, 12 assists Anthony Davis – 26 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists Jazz Top Performers Lauri Markkanen – 25 points, 8 rebounds, 3 3PM Collin Sexton – 19 points, 4 assists The Lakers win their 6th straight game and improve to 10-4 in the regular season, and move to 2-0 in West Group B play The Jazz fall to 3-11 in the regular season, and move to 0-2 in West Group B play