Jazian Gortman gets the And-1

The Chiefs are the lone unbeaten team remaining in the AFC.
Cincinnati played its best game of the season against Baltimore — and still dropped to 1-4, thanks largely to a long-neglected unit that can't stop a nosebleed.
Dan Titus dives into fantasy hoops strategy, rankings, players to target and much more to help you dominate your drafts.
Alabama defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis will redshirt for the 2024 season and enter the NCAA transfer portal. The junior will have two years of eligibility at his next destination.
NIL and the transfer portal have ushered in a new era in college football, one where a perennial doormat like Vanderbilt can rough up mighty Alabama.
Breaking down Orlando's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman recap all the postseason action from the division round including both NLDS matchups being even after two games, the Yankees surviving a slop-fest and the Tigers looking for a bounce back in Cleveland.
The SEC fined Vanderbilt $100,000 and Arkansas $250,000 after upset wins against top-five opponents Alabama and Tennessee, respectively.
Jayden Daniels might have a case to be the MVP of the NFL right now.
The Steelers and Cowboys exchanged the lead in the fourth quarter.
Memories of last year's playoff exit were fresh in everyone's mind until Harper's blast ignited his team's 7-6 victory to even the series.
The Chicago Bears offense looked like what fantasy football managers all expected it to in Week 5. But is it for real? Tera Roberts investigated.
Add a quarterback change to the ongoing drama in Las Vegas as trade rumors swirl around Davante Adams.
It took a game-winning field goal, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are finally on the board.
Kyler Murray led the Cardinals on an epic comeback at the 49ers
Did we just witness the craziest college football weekend ever? Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde recap an upset filled Week 6 that featured 4 top 10 teams lose. They start off with the two most shocking outcomes: Alabama falling to Vanderbilt and Tennessee stumbling against Arkansas.
There are two ties in the top 25, including a three-way tie for No. 18.
Ashton Jeanty is averaging over 10 yards a carry and has rushed for over 1,000 yards over his first five games.
The Bills head to Houston to take on the Texans in Sunday afternoon's marquee matchup
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to Vanderbilt’s shocking upset of no. 1 Alabama and Arkansas' take down of Tennessee.