Jayson Tatum throws it down!

The Canadian Press

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes summed up his team's 6-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday in simple fashion. "We found a way to win," the captain said after Vancouver twice gave away leads to Toronto but still emerged on top. "Our power play found a way." Third-period power-play goals by J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson helped the Canucks defeat the visiting Maple Leafs. The Canucks have scored four power-play goals in the last three games. “It's not always about the goals