Jayson Tatum hits from way downtown, 05/09/2024
Could these three teams be good destinations for Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan?
Would Chicago accept a deal with no draft capital coming back?
The Toronto Maple Leafs put together strong games while facing elimination, but the bottom line is they lost, and Sheldon Keefe paid the price.
Remembered for his exuberant personality, former Lakers and Clippers guard Darius Morris has died at 33. His father and brother were convicted of fraud in February.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police announced Wednesday they've opened an investigation into an “NBA player and citizen” altercation that happened at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on the night Bucks guard Patrick Beverley threw a ball at a fan in the final minutes of a season-ending loss to the Pacers. Police said in a news release the case has been forwarded to detectives, “who are currently investigating this situation and take all accusations seriously.” Detectives will present the case to the Ma
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs fired head coach Sheldon Keefe on Thursday following another disappointing playoff exit. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the potential candidates to take over the Original Six franchise that hasn't won the Stanley Cup since 1967. CRAIG BERUBE The 58-year-old from Calahoo, Alta., hoisted the Cup as coach of the St. Louis Blues in 2019, but was fired by the organization in December after missing the playoffs last spring. The no-nonsense Berube, who owns
The Chicago Sky player was chosen to represent Good American's Long Inseam Denim collection.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have been talking about resilience for months. On Wednesday, the team once again showed how the word has come to form part of its identity as Vancouver battled back from a three-goal deficit to edge the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. "The belief is always there," said Canucks winger Dakota Joshua. "Just to know that you gotta keep playing to the end, anything can happen." Vancouver hasn't always had the ability to stay compos
Footage shows the large reptile chasing the hooked fish onto shore and reappearing into frame with the catch between its jaws.
Roberto Ruano has a luxury box at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium where he and his family can watch soccer games and other events in privacy and comfort. When the stadium is handed over to FIFA for the tournament co-hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States, Ruano expects the world soccer body to respect a deal dating from the stadium’s construction six decades ago that gave box owners unlimited access to their seats for 99 years. “We’ve already paid for the right to be there when we purchased the title and there can be no restrictions for us,” says Ruano, 61, the spokesman of an association of 134 box owners.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley was suspended by the NBA on Thursday for four games without pay to begin next season for his actions during and after the final game of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers. The league announced the suspension and said Beverley was getting punished for “forcefully throwing a basketball multiple times at spectators and an inappropriate interaction with a reporter during media availability.” This suspension
VANCOUVER — Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl is "day-to-day" with an undisclosed injury, says head coach Kris Knoblauch. Knoblauch says the Oilers coaching staff will decide Friday morning whether the 28-year-old German forward plays that evening in Game 2 of Edmonton's series with the Vancouver Canucks. Draisaitl missed practice Thursday and appeared to be labouring late in Edmonton's loss to Vancouver in Game 1 of their second-round series Wednesday. He had two assists in the game but was l
The Dallas Stars are counting on veteran Joe Pavelski, who always delivered but now he finally looks his age.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark walked into her new home arena Thursday night with No. 22 shirts and jerseys peppered from floor to ceiling. A late-arriving but still louder-than-usual crowd roared during her first official introduction to Fever fans. And when Clark made the layup for her first basket with 7:00 left in the first quarter, the applause grew. It was even louder when she completed a three-point play a few minutes later. Yes, Clark successfully navigated the city's most anticipated
The Panthers solved Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman in a 6-1 rout as 13 players got booted and Matthew Tkachuk and David Pastrnak fought in Game 2.
Back in her Nike apparel, hair bun and visor, she hopes her work inside the ropes is enough to move the tour forward.
ESPN’s Legler cites a couple of issues with Jimmy Butler.
The former LSU pitcher will make his debut on the mound May 11 against the Chicago Cubs
NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby won't play for the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Friday night because of a strained left hamstring, while Jalen Brunson is questionable with his sore right foot. Brunson returned from his injury after missing the second quarter to lead the Knicks to a 130-121 victory on Wednesday for a 2-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers. But Anunoby was hurt in the second half after scoring a career playoff-high 28 points, leaving the Knicks' injury-deple
Minutes after his team was knocked out of the NHL playoffs in a game that included two disallowed goals because of goaltender interference, Jon Cooper was careful to say those calls weren't the reason the Tampa Bay Lightning lost the series. He still had a problem with them. Cooper, a two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach, pointed out the league has made one rule change after another to encourage offense. When Tampa Bay scored its first goal, Florida coach Paul Maurice successfully challenged to wi