Jayson Tatum gets the And-1

Let’s take a look at some contenders, including Victor Wembanyama, who could make their All-Star debuts this February.
Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.
Coaches are barred from talking about recruits until they've officially signed.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Andy Behrens offers a way-too-early look at plausible draft trends for next fantasy football season.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.
Belichick has signed his deal with the school and it goes through the end of 2029.
Hunter's odds have recently dipped to +200 from +1500.
Ten players fell off the ballot for 2026, but three players received significant bumps in support from BBWAA voters.
The Orioles' and Rays' offseasons leave something to be desired, but it's reasonable to expect a strong 2025 from this group.
The league will play nearly all of its 190 games on weekends, and mostly in unique broadcast windows.
Bobby Witt Jr. leads a stacked shortstop position for 2025 fantasy baseball drafts.
Kyle Keller led the Lumberjacks to an NCAA tournament appearance and a historic upset over Duke in 2019.
Glenn seems to thrive amid the chaos. And he will build a team that can do the same — which may be a prerequisite for a Jets franchise that seems mired in chaos.
One of MLB's most adored figures, Suzuki's statistical accomplishments are staggering, and his success supercharged a Japanese talent pipeline that continues today.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the biggest game of the season as Ohio State beats Notre Dame 34-23 in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Riley Leonard's early fireworks couldn't lift Notre Dame to a win in the title game, but he cemented himself in Irish lore with a gritty effort.
Kirk Herbstreit reached for a tissue and got emotional when talking about the Buckeyes' win on ESPN on Monday night.
These NFL teams got booted out of the divisional round — what do they need to focus on this offseason?