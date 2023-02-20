Jayson Tatum with a deep 3 vs the Team LeBron

Second album syndrome is being referenced in the locker room with LIV’s “Golf But Louder” breakaway series resuming in the Mexican party environs of Playa del Carmen on Friday.
You cannot blame them for acting in their own self interest in the face of constant chaos. Is that good for the game?
Alex Ovechkin is one of the greatest players in NHL history. He's second only to Wayne Gretzky for individual goals scored, and may one day beat the Great One in that most important record. But there is a problem: his unabashed support for Vladimir Putin, Russia's autocratic leader whose brutal and bloody war in Ukraine has been condemned by global leaders. Not only has Ovechkin never criticized the Russian government for the invasion, but for years he has kept a photo of himself with Putin as t
Here's why Rihanna won't be getting paid for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show but will still make money anyway.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — In baseball, it's usually the closer who makes the save. In this case, it was the manager who got the job done. Blue Jays skipper John Schneider recently helped save a woman who was choking at a local restaurant, successfully applying the Heimlich manoeuvre to dislodge a shrimp that was blocking her air flow. "Right place, right time," Schneider said Sunday. "I was just enjoying lunch with (wife) Jess. You either help or you don't and I decided I'd go over and see if I could help
Check out full show match results and all the video highlights from WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, including Sami Zayns vs Roman Reigns.
Wade yelled advice to the singer ahead of their team's narrow victory in Salt Lake City on Friday.
Dustin Johnson was one of the premier golfers to defect to LIV Golf.
Charles Barkley offered his opinion on the state of the NBA and its players, mentioning that a lockout could be on the horizon.
Alan Anderson and Keyon Dooling are the latest former players to be sentenced in the fraud scheme involving the NBA's health and welfare benefits plan.
Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández was among five players who lost their salary arbitration cases on Saturday and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe won as teams finished with a 13-6 advantage in decisions. Angels infielder Gio Urshela, Tampa Bay relievers Colin Poche and Ryan Thompson and St. Louis reliever Génesis Cabrera also lost their cases.
"Ok we age going BIG tomorrow," Tom Brady wrote with a video of his daughter Vivian Lake, 10, having fun on the bunny slopes during a snow-covered getaway with his three kids
“It certainly was a little bit more difficult than I probably let on.”
The NFL is now giving "random" drug tests to players who dare to be good at a different sport.
Jonathan Toews will be staying put in Chicago at the trade deadline after announcing that he's been suffering from Long Covid.
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Three wild cards in Canada's men's and women's curling championships apparently here to stay means keeping noses to grindstones to earn them. Bumping up the number of wild-card berths from one to three was a COVID-19 adaptation in Calgary's 2021 curling bubble. Brought back by popular demand in 2022 and 2023, wild cards are a Plan B ticket to both the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Tim Hortons Brier for teams which don't win provincial or territorial championships. Earning a
Tom Dundon cites “spectacle of it all’ after crowd of 57,000 packs Carter-Finley Stadium to see 4-1 win over Washington. Could there be another in Raleigh? “Of course,” Dundon said. “Absolutely.”
Richard Petty may still reign as NASCAR’s King, but with Jimmie Johnson wresting control of Petty’s old race team, he is definitively not the boss. Johnson and Petty are the only living seven-time NASCAR champions — and that appears to be where the similarities end inside Legacy Motor Club's front office. The 85-year-old Petty, who is officially Legacy's ambassador, said Saturday he has bruised feelings and little say in the direction of the race team since Johnson bought into the ownership group.
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Canadians coaching curling teams from other countries is a common sight at tournaments, but Clancy Grandy recruited a Swedish heavyweight for the national women's championships. Six-time world and reigning Olympic men's champion skip Niklas Edin is coaching the host B.C. team at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops. "He's the best at what he does in the game, in my opinion," Grandy said Friday before opening the Hearts with a 10-6 win over Prince Edward Island. "We were
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Rachel Homan's experiment got off to a winning start at the Canadian women's curling championship Saturday. Eyebrows raised when one of the most decorated skips in Canada handed another woman the broom ahead of this season. With Tracy Fleury calling shots and Homan throwing fourth stones, Ontario's first game of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts was a 12-3 win over Stacie Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador. "It's just amazing to get another phenomenal, experienced skip on the t