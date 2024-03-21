Jayson Tatum with a 2 Pt vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The partner of the world’s No. 2 tennis star also was a former NHL player.
What does he value late in his career, and how many years is he looking for in his next deal?
Kobe Bryant's relationship with his parents was choppy after he married Vanessa. Four years after his death, Joe Bryant is auctioning the 2000 Lakers championship ring that Kobe gifted him.
Kardashian brought out one of her many Hermès handbags for a courtside basketball outing with her son Saint — see why it's getting so much buzz
Jon Rahm says leaving behind PGA Tour traditions is ‘difficult.’
Chris Simon, once one of hockey's most feared enforcers, has died. He was 52. The NHL Players' Association confirmed the news via Simon's family that he died Monday night. The cause of death wasn't provided. The six-foot-three, 232-pound forward from Wawa, Ont., compiled 1,824 penalty minutes in 782 games with the Quebec Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, New York Islanders and Minnesota Wild. The NHLPA said in an email Tuesda
Konstantin Koltsov's ex-wife has said the boyfriend of tennis star Aryna Sabalenka was "most likely very drunk" when he died. Koltsov, 42, a Belarusian former professional ice hockey player, was found dead at a hotel in Miami, Florida, on Monday. Police investigating his death have said it was an "apparent suicide" after they found no evidence of "foul play".
Jake Paul is dating Jutta Leerdam, a Dutch speed skater who medaled in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games
With most of the top players in NFL free agency already accounted for, it's time to hand out report cards. Which teams earned the top grades?
The demand for top QBs continues to rise in our latest 2024 NFL mock draft, with the Vikings trading up to secure an elite passer.
The 42-year-old had been dating tennis star Aryna Sabalenka since 2021
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
Richard Wolowicz/Getty ImagesKonstantin Koltsov, a former NHL player from Belarus, and the boyfriend of tennis champ Aryna Sabalenka, has died by “an apparent suicide.”At 12:39 a.m. on Monday morning, Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort in Miami Beach, “in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony,” the Miami-Dade Police Department told The Daily Beast.“The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the inve
MIES, Switzerland — The Canadian men's and women's basketball teams can now begin their preparations for the Paris Olympics this summer knowing who they may be up against. Canada's seventh-ranked men's team will be in Group A alongside fifth-ranked Australia, the winner of the Olympic qualifying tournament in Spain and the winner of the Olympic qualifying tournament in Greece. It's the first Olympic appearance for Canada since 2000. The Canadian men qualified for the Olympics after a quarterfina
WrestleMania 40 goes extra-large with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and The Rock among the superstars battling for gold.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After seven seasons of success and setbacks as a starting NFL quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo decided it was time to take a step back to recharge his career. He couldn't think of a better place to do it than with Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. “I'm excited to start this new journey," Garoppolo said Tuesday after the Rams officially announced their signing of the longtime San Francisco starter. "I don't know exactly what's in store for me — but maybe reset, reinvent, whateve
Things got emotional on Good Morning Football as Jamie Erdahl bid farewell to the show ahead of her maternity leave. The sports host got teary-eyed as she paid homage to her co-hosts, who might not be there when she returns to the show. NFL Network recently announced that GMFB, which is based in NY, was …
The NFL competition committee is proposing a rule to penalize so-called “hip-drop” tackles and a radical change to kickoffs to add more returns without compromising safety. The proposals will be presented to owners at the league meetings later this month, with 24 out of 32 votes needed for approval. The committee didn’t propose any rule changes to limit the use of the “tush push” quarterback sneak that has been so successful for the Philadelphia Eagles the past few seasons, or any change to the
Susie Wolff takes legal action against motorsport's governing body the FIA following its controversial conflict of interest inquiry into her last year.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-handed pitcher Chris McElvain from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for infielder Santiago Espinal. The deal was announced Wednesday by Toronto. The 23-year-old McElvain from Columbia, Tenn., split the 2023 season between the Red's single-A team and high-A squad going 5-5 with a 3.74 earned-run average and a 1.31 walks and hits per innings pitched in 23 game appearances. The six-foot, 205-pound pitcher was an eighth-round pick of the Reds in the