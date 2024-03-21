Jayson Tatum with a 2 Pt vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After seven seasons of success and setbacks as a starting NFL quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo decided it was time to take a step back to recharge his career. He couldn't think of a better place to do it than with Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. “I'm excited to start this new journey," Garoppolo said Tuesday after the Rams officially announced their signing of the longtime San Francisco starter. "I don't know exactly what's in store for me — but maybe reset, reinvent, whateve