Jayne Miller goes 1-on-1 for last time with Baltimore mayor
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott offered some perspective during a conversation about the city's future. Baltimore has seen much change, but also a stubborn inability to solve some big problems. Jayne Miller's conversation with the ninth mayor she has covered started with a question sure to provoke strong opinions in the public: How livable do you think Baltimore is on a scale of one to 10 -- 10 being the most livable? The mayor takes some heat for inefficiencies in city services, including a lack of weekly recycling pickup to too many vacancies in city agencies. Mayor Brandon Scott said he inherited broken systems.