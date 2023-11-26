Jaylin Williams with the nice feed

A blow that seemed to be inadvertent against an official led to an ejection.
KC also moved a wideout to injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least four weeks.
An anonymous poll conducted by The Athletic has revealed which NFL fans are considered the most annoying by players in the league.
CHICAGO (AP) — Corey Perry will be away from the Chicago Blackhawks for the foreseeable future, general manager Kyle Davidson said Saturday. The 38-year-old Perry hasn't played since he skated for almost 15 minutes during a 3-2 loss to Buffalo last Sunday. He was a healthy scratch for Wednesday night’s 7-3 loss at Columbus and Friday's 4-3 victory over Toronto. “It's been a team decision so far to hold him out, and that's about all I'm able to provide,” Davidson said. Perry was acquired from Tam
Under sanction in connection with sign-stealing operation, Jim Harbaugh is now in position to collect $1.5 million from win in Big Ten championship.
Nylander's value has jumped significantly since the Leafs opened their season less than two months ago. Here's what his next deal might look like now.
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will rock an Indigenous-themed mask after all in honor his wife on Native American Heritage Night.
Mahan mused that he could be the start of a trend of players enjoying shorter careers.
Defending champion Cameron Smith misses the cut at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship by nine shots, leaving him close to tears.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are broken offensively in a way that could not have been anticipated during training camp or even a couple of months ago. Seattle's 31-13 loss to San Francisco on Thursday night was the latest example of an offense that's filled with talent but is awful on third downs, inefficient in the red zone and sometimes has game plans that don't make sense. Coach Pete Carroll sounds fed up. He came as close as he ever does to calling out a member of his coaching s
Andrei Vasilevskiy was a winner in his return to the Lightning crease as Tampa Bay scored eight goals against the Hurricanes.
As the dust settles on another action-packed year of women’s tennis, those who run the game are left facing difficult questions, especially after an end-of-year tournament that was widely criticized by some leading players.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Donald Trump is using a college football rivalry weekend to bask among his supporters in a state and region that are key to his presidential fortunes, while potentially upstaging his Republican opponent Nikki Haley on her home turf. The former president and current front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination will be on hand Saturday as the University of South Carolina Gamecocks host the Tigers of Clemson University, Haley's alma mater, in the annual Palmetto Bowl. Trump
Ohio State coach Ryan Day should be considering his future after a third consecutive loss and possible opportunity at Texas A&M in front of him.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some intriguing findings for Week 12.
SUNRISE, Fla. — Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness has returned to the team and will be behind the bench for Friday's road game against the Florida Panthers. Bowness took a leave of absence a month ago after his wife had a seizure. Associate coach Scott Arniel served as interim head coach while Bowness was away. A Jets spokesman confirmed via email on Friday that Bowness had returned to the club. The team also posted video clips on social media of Bowness at the morning skate and shaking hand
Johnson also argued with Mike Tomlin during the game.
Cristiano Ronaldo has another spectacular strike to add to his collection of memorable goals after the soccer great scored a stunning 40-yard lob in the Saudi Pro League.
CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski scored 4:30 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Friday to stop a five-game slide. Jason Dickinson scored three times for Chicago, completing his first career hat trick 15 seconds into the third period. Arvid Soderblom finished with 34 saves. The last-place Blackhawks improved to 4-10-0 in their last 14 games. Calle Jarnkrok, Ryan Reaves and Nicholas Robertson scored for Toronto, which had won four in a ro
The Ohio State-Michigan matchup will have massive implications for the Big Ten and for the hierarchy of the College Football Playoff.