Jaylin Williams with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets

Associated Press

Jordan Spieth can speak with authority on the remarkable run of Scottie Scheffler, except that Spieth never liked that term when he was the subject. Spieth had won seven times in 13 months — two majors, a shot at all four of them, No. 1 in the world and a FedEx Cup title — when he showed up at Kapalua to start 2016 and was asked what he had planned for an encore. Golf has a couple of hit shows, and for now Scheffler is top billing.