Jaylin Williams with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets

The NBA superstar's wife hit the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday
Johnny Gaudreau was painfully close to re-signing with the Calgary Flames last offseason, according to a new report.
Trey Lyles and Brook Lopez were ejected late in the Sacramento Kings’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at Golden 1 Center.
The Florida locals were fishing from an Alabama beach when their fishing line caught something big.
TORONTO — Decorated Canadian curler Ryan Fry has indicated on his social media accounts he's stepping back from competitive curling. The 44-year-old from Winnipeg played third for the Brad Jacobs team that won an Olympic gold medal in 2014, a Canadian championship in 2013 and a world championship silver that same year. "An athlete never fully knows when it's time to quit because the true meaning of being an athlete is to never give up," Fry wrote Tuesday in a Twitter post. "I love curling with a
How is anyone supposed to block the 49ers this upcoming season? Teams have to gameplan on how to keep Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead at bay, but now the 49ers have added Javon Hargrave into the mix.
New York has gone all-in on the four-time MVP quarterback, can they grant his wishes?
Logan Ferriss had a dream fulfilled last week. Ferriss of Windsor has been battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia for 12 of his 13 years. Last week, the avid hockey player signed a one-day contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and skated around with his idols thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. "When we came I was really nervous," Ferriss said. "And when we sat down and talk to them I noticed that they were just normal guys. It was a lot of fun." Ferriss, along with Luke Coughlan, 17, Chayce T
The R&A and US Golf Association have been warned by the game’s predominant ball-maker Titleist that they will be turning back the game 30 years if they go through with their proposals to curtail the extreme length the modern pros are hitting it.
Tsurenko said she was “absolutely shocked” by comments from Steve Simon about tennis’ response to the invasion of Ukraine.
Darren Waller made the Pro Bowl in 2020 but was limited by injuries the last two years.
An ankle injury did not prevent Daniil Medvedev beating Alexander Zverev, but it could yet stop him going any further at Indian Wells.
It's WrestleMania 39! The first ever WrestleMania of the Triple H era. Check out the match card, predictions, preview, date, rumours and start time.
Interim Flyers GM Danny Briere is ready to kickstart a full rebuild in Philly, and No. 1 goalie Carter Hart could be one of many pieces on the way out.
Former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt was by Michelle Yeoh's side at the 2023 Oscars. Todt has dated the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star since 2004.
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the BNP Paribas Open on Monday, joining defending champion Taylor Fritz in the fourth round. Former NBA players Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash sat in the front row to see Alcaraz advance in the Southern California desert, where he was a semifinalist a year ago. The fourth-seeded Fritz routed Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-2.
Jordan Spieth can speak with authority on the remarkable run of Scottie Scheffler, except that Spieth never liked that term when he was the subject. Spieth had won seven times in 13 months — two majors, a shot at all four of them, No. 1 in the world and a FedEx Cup title — when he showed up at Kapalua to start 2016 and was asked what he had planned for an encore. Golf has a couple of hit shows, and for now Scheffler is top billing.
It appears Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a popular person as the NFL free agency begins.
COMMENT: The acclaimed 2013 video game provided the perfect, straightforward source material for HBO’s compelling TV adaptation, writes Louis Chilton. But as anyone familiar with its 2020 sequel knows, things may be about to get messy
In striking a reasonable deal with Jimmy Garoppolo amid an escalating market for quarterbacks, the Raiders might have found strong short-term value.