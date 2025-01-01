Jaylen Wells with a 2-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns
Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies) with a 2-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns, 12/31/2024
Ja Morant missed most of last season with a right shoulder injury, too.
LeBron James missed the last two games with a sore foot and had been away from the team.
On this week's episode of The Big Number, Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine dig deep into a stellar rookie season for Memphis Grizzlies big man Zach Edey. They help paint the picture of why Edey leads the discussion for Rookie of the Year in the NBA.
The Nittany Lions are a win away from the national title game.
Washington narrowly missed a 2-point conversion and onside kick recovery in a thrilling Sun Bowl finish.
Allen has started 114 straight games for the Bills dating back to 2018.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy break down Saquon Barkley’s historic 2,000-yard season and debate whether the Eagles should let him chase Eric Dickerson’s rushing record. They also recap the Ravens’ dominant win over the Texans, Kyle’s 11.5-sack season milestone, and JD’s playoff-clinching performance for the Commanders. Plus, standout moments from Week 17, playoff implications, and bold predictions for an epic 2025.
Sal Vetri identifies five players who were key to our wins — and downfalls — in the 2024 fantasy football season.
Notre Dame has struggled to keep up with the upper crust of college football in recent years. This year, it's trying to prove that's changed.
The 2024 fantasy season has come and gone and what a season it was. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don attempt to put the first bow on the season and provide the 10 lessons they learned from the 2024 season that they hope to apply in 2025. From the 'year of the RB' to rookie QBs that boomed and bust, the two recap every angle of the fantasy season:
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
Rivera is set to be interviewed this week, while Ryan says he expects to speak with the team after the end of the season.
Minnesota should scare every NFC Super Bowl contender. The Vikings have their “freaking” quarterback, and he’s showing no signs of stopping this season’s improbable run of answers anytime soon.
In this episode of Inside Coverage, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab dive into the fallout from every game of Week 17 NFL action, from a looming monster matchup to a coaching decision that could change the landscape of the 2024 season.
Russell had been moved to a bench role while Lakers coach JJ Redick looked for better defense in the lineup.
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
Sadly for the Browns, Garrett's success has coincided with some very bad football teams.
The Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, as well as bigger goals on their mind. Allen is already the betting favorite for MVP, so why should he play next week?
Jusuf Nurkić and Naji Marshall got into it on Friday.
BYU threw three interceptions and still won 36-14.