Jaylen Martin with a 2-pointer vs the LA Clippers

Jaylen Martin (Brooklyn Nets) with a 2-pointer vs the LA Clippers, 07/14/2024
"I'm like, 'just give me what Kawhi got. Y'all view us the same. We came here together, we want to finish this s*** together. I'll take what Kawhi got.'"
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
Will 2024 be the last season in Cincinnati for Tee Higgins?
Rookie DaRon Holmes II's season is already reportedly over after sustaining an Achillies injury during Friday's NBA Summer League play.
Hinds is hitting .524/.565/1.476 through his first six MLB games.
Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier hit a home run in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game and was named the exhibition's Most Valuable Player.
Krejčíková staved off Paolini's comeback, winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 and capturing her first Grand Slam title since 2021.
Bielsa ranted about CONMEBOL, the lack of security provided to Uruguayan players' families, the pitches at Copa América, and more. "All of this is an embarrassment," he said.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take the show on the road to Texas for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The guys preview the MLB Draft happening on Sunday, as well as discuss the top-selling jerseys in 2024 so far and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game.
In today's edition: Skenes dazzles again, upset at Wimbledon, Spurs ball boy-turned-head coach, Disco Demolition Night and more.
Sprinter Issam Asinga, who set the under-20 world record in the 100 meters, is suing Gatorade. In the lawsuit, he alleges that the company gave him a product with a banned substance, leading to a suspension.
Paolini is the first Italian woman to make the Wimbledon singles final in the Open Era
A Uruguay player said the brawl was caused by Colombia fans harassing the team's families.
After an early lead for the Netherlands, England equalized in the first half and scored late to take the victory and move on to the next round.
"This is inexcusable."
On today's episode of Zero Blitz, Jason Fitz and Charles McDonald react to the latest comments from Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on his contract negotiations with the team and Bengals QB Joe Burrow on a potential 18-game schedule. McDonald also reveals the three biggest questions he has after OTAs and what he will be watching for in a few weeks when training camps begins.
This is the first time on the NBA 2K cover for all three players.
In today’s edition: Cooper Flagg puts on a show, the last Americans standing, from the campaign trail to the mound, and more.