Jaylen Brown Top dunks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

An attacker was unpleasantly surprised when Javier Baez, a former MMA fighter, subdued him with a massive body slam and choke on pavement.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Scottie Barnes scored 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and had 11 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors overcame a 22-point deficit to force overtime and beat the San Antonio Spurs 123-116 on Sunday. Dennis Schroder and O.G. Anunoby each had 24 points to help Toronto win for the first time on the road this season. Keldon Johnson had 26 points, Zach Collins added 21 points and 11 rebounds and Victor Wembanyama had 20 points for San Antonio. The Spurs had won two in a row. T
Toronto's bottom-six group features an unsolvable Kampf-Reaves conundrum, but the team's latest attempt to work around it could be an improvement.
List of the NBA's top 25 highest-paid players in 2023-24 kicks off with Steph Curry at $51.9M. See where LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid land.
Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen has a blood clotting issue and is out indefinitely. Carolina has signed veteran Jaroslav Halak to a free agent tryout.
Josh McDaniels reportedly couldn't let anyone imply that the Patriots were ever anything less than stellar, even when his Raiders job was in serious jeopardy.
A former teammate of Kyle Beach says Brad Aldrich “groomed, harassed, threatened and assaulted” him during the 2009-10 season.
Senators supporters are running out of patience with their team, which rubbed Brady Tkachuk the wrong way.
An antitrust lawsuit has seen a push for certain records to be unsealed
Josh Allen's gesture was really worth a 15-yard penalty?
The six remaining living UFC 1 tournament members reunited for a 30th anniversary dinner to reflect on their pioneering night in 1993.
Coach Tyronn Lue says the Clippers will have a plan in place when James Harden makes his debut on Monday night against the Knicks in New York.
The Blue Jays aren't the favourites to land Shohei Ohtani, but it sounds like they'll be in the mix.
Iga Swiatek thrashes Jessica Pegula to win the season-ending WTA Finals with a victory that takes her back to the top of the women's rankings.
The Blue Jays have added to their pitching depth by bringing aboard the 27-year-old, who spent 2023 with the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate.
Domingo Germán became a free agent Monday when he refused an outright assignment to the minor leagues from the New York Yankees, five months after he pitched Major League Baseball's 24th perfect game and three months after he entered alcohol abuse treatment. Germán pitched the perfect game at Oakland on June 28, part of a season in which he went 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA in 19 starts and one relief appearance.
Lando Norris finished second, with Fernando Alonso third.
US-based team Haas launch a petition for a right of review of the results of the United States Grand Prix.
TORONTO — The OMERS pension plan has acquired a five per cent indirect stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment for US$400 million. The investment comes through a 20 per cent direct stake in Kilmer Sports Inc., which is owned by MLSE chairman Larry Tanenbaum. Kilmer owns 25 per cent of MLSE, the parent company of the National Hockey League's Toronto Maple Leafs, National Basketball Association's Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC of Major League Soccer, the Canadian Football League's Toronto Argonaut
You can expect these two rookies to be priorities on the Week 10 fantasy football waiver wire.