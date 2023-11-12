Jaylen Brown throws down the alley-oop!

The Canadian Press

SEATTLE — Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says his team doesn't like looking at the standings right now, but they're taking it one game at a time in the search to end their losing streak. The Oilers (2-9-1) have lost four straight, including a 3-2 decision to the San Jose Sharks who sit bottom of the Pacific Division. Woodcroft spoke to media after practicing in Seattle ahead of their Saturday evening game against the Kraken. "There were some good parts of the game and certainly some ar