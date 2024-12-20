Jaylen Brown scores and draws the foul

Brown led all players with 28 points during the Celtics' win over the Pistons.
Mike Brown sprinted after an official during the Kings' loss to the Nets on Sunday and nearly got ejected.
Brown suffered a dislocated SC joint in his shoulder during preseason.
Denver can clinch a playoff berth with a win, while the Chargers are holding on to the final AFC wild-card spot heading into Week 16.
The Commanders face the Eagles this weekend with little hope of catching them in the NFC East, but the franchise's future is definitely bright. When was the last time you could say that?
The new College Football Playoff is here.
Many fantasy football managers still need to dig deep, even in the playoff semifinals. Scott Pianowski is here to help.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 16!
Others won championships or Olympic medals, but only Caitlin Clark lifted two sports to unseen heights in a single year.
While 2024 was an incredible year in sports, it was also one that saw the deaths of so many legends — some beloved, some polarizing, but all who undoubtedly made their mark on sports history.
Just how rare is San Antonio Spurs budding star Victor Wembanyama? Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine dive deep into the numbers to illustrate how much of a unicorn the French big man is becoming in the NBA.
There's a pretty straightforward scenario in which Cousins can join the Browns this upcoming offseason, and it'd be good for both parties. It also won't be easy, but with this QB and this franchise, what has been lately?
Patrick Mahomes left last week’s win over the Browns early, and he was diagnosed with a “mild” high ankle sprain.
The series will reportedly feature 10 of the conference's teams, but top programs Georgia, Texas and Alabama opted out of it.
Perez finished eighth in the standings as teammate Max Verstappen won his fourth consecutive title and Red Bull finished third in the constructor's standings.
Caroline Fenton & Adam Breneman break down each of the four, first round, College Football Playoff games for this upcoming weekend.
After railing against the expanded CFP, Dabo Swinney and Clemson are now benefitting most from it. They're still alive and have another chance to stun the college football world at Texas.
The 12-team playoff kicks off Friday night in South Bend.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 16 half-PPR flex rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 16 quarterback rankings.