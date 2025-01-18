Jaylen Brown scores and draws the foul

Butler is seeking a trade from the Heat, saying "I want to get my joy back."
The NFL will play a number of international games next season, including the Colts hosting in Berlin and three games in London.
Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart are rewriting the playbook for women's basketball by launching Unrivaled
The 100th anniversary celebration of Fordham's Rose Hill Gym saw an exciting triple-overtime finish during a record-breaking night.
Roki Sasaki isn't the only important player in this class. These five prospects could also make a big impact on their future teams.
With some Notre Dame and Ohio State players yet to declare, just 70 players have entered the 2025 NFL Draft early so far.
The Truck Series team will be making its first Cup Series race attempt.
There are several big factors for Jones in this coaching search — one of which is not letting a coach destined for success get away from him again.
Ewers has been Texas' starter for the past three seasons and his departure with one year of eligibility remaining paves the way for Arch Manning to start in 2025.
A video of Williams being tricked by a young kid pretending to be the Lions offensive coordinator (and Bears head coach candidate) went viral last week.
After firing Matt Eberflus midseason, Chicago is casting a wide net for a new head coach — and Williams has some ideal qualities in mind.
Jack Hoffman ran for a long touchdown at the Nebraska spring game in 2013 when he was just 7 years old in an iconic heartfelt moment.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
The top American players just keep on winning.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Butler's seven-game suspension ends on Thursday, one day before they are scheduled to play the Nuggets.
Young qualifier Joao Fonesca defeated Andrey Rublev in the biggest upset of Round 1.
Brown didn’t stumble upon this book on his own and he didn’t receive the recommendation from a fellow WR or even QB. Like on Sunday vs. the Packers, credit the Eagles' defense with rising to the occasion.
The Eagles need to rediscover their passing game to win big in the playoffs.
Kevin O'Connor is joined by Deuce Mason and Morgan Ragan as they chat the current state of the Sacramento Kings & answer mailbag questions from fans.