Jaylen Brown finishes through contact

Giannis was the leading vote-getter among NBA fans for the second consecutive year.
Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Andy Behrens offers a way-too-early look at plausible draft trends for next fantasy football season.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.
The Orioles' and Rays' offseasons leave something to be desired, but it's reasonable to expect a strong 2025 from this group.
Ten players fell off the ballot for 2026, but three players received significant bumps in support from BBWAA voters.
The league will play nearly all of its 190 games on weekends, and mostly in unique broadcast windows.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks back at some odd stats from the 2024 season.
The Buckeyes are +450 to go back-to-back.
Yes, consider him a fan of the Johnson hire. Hiring a head coach who calls plays, and thus won’t bolt for a promotion elsewhere, can create an offensive advantage.
As Dallas' coaching search continues, we revisit "Dez Caught It," Tony Romo's bloody hand and more.
The Buckeyes were the first team to win the College Football Playoff in 2015. Ten years later, Ohio State is the first team to win the 12-team playoff.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the biggest game of the season as Ohio State beats Notre Dame 34-23 in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
The Buckeyes scored on their first five possessions of the game.
These NFL teams got booted out of the divisional round — what do they need to focus on this offseason?
Riley Leonard's early fireworks couldn't lift Notre Dame to a win in the title game, but he cemented himself in Irish lore with a gritty effort.
The Buckeyes held off the Irish for their first title in 10 years.
Quinshon Judkins took a co-starring role as Ohio State got off to one of the most dominant offensive starts in national championship game history.