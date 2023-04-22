Jaylen Brown with a dunk vs the Atlanta Hawks

Add the Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard to the growing list of key players who will miss time on the court during these NBA playoffs.
Nurse has been with the team in some capacity since 2013.
Like a lot of Toronto Raptors fans, Masai Ujiri didn't like what he saw from his team this season. But as team president, he could do something about it. Head coach Nick Nurse was fired by the Raptors on Friday after a disappointing season where Toronto failed to make the playoffs and finished ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record, losing to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA play-in tournament. Ujiri addressed media about an hour after the Raptors announced Nurse's dismissal. Visibly ch
Manziel's girlfriend Kenzie Werner said that a since-deleted post showing disturbing images of injuries to her face and body were from someone who had hacked her Instagram account
Fans didn’t have much to cheer about at all in a game their team never led.
Greg Norman says LIV Golf has 48 of the 'best players in the world' that it is very, very happy with
Raptors president Masai Ujiri finally held his end-of-season press conference on Friday, a week and a half after Toronto's loss in the play-in game.
Berkleigh Wright is a finalist in this year's SI Swim Search, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's annual casting call. She hopes to follow in the footsteps of former Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek.
Mark Stone's return to the ice in Game 1 of the Vegas Golden Knights-Winnipeg Jets series was a disappointment. He made up for it in Game 2.
Matthew Knies was far from the Maple Leafs' best player in a dominant Game 2 win, but he showed well in his first taste of postseason action.
It's me! Hi! I'm the problem, it's me.
Tom Brady continues to field questions about whether he’ll join the Miami Dolphins after both sides flirted with the possibility several years ago.
Steeped in international curling experience, Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing are about to embark on something new. The couple have a combined nine national championships, five world titles, three Olympic appearances and an Olympic gold medal between them in men's and women's team curling. The husband and wife duo will represent Canada for the first time at the world mixed doubles championship in an arena that elicits mixed emotions for both. "We are rookies at the world mixed doubles, no question
James Harden was ejected on Thursday, but Joel Embiid was not, and neither team were happy with the decisions.
The Blue Jays' most highly-regarded prospect has mowed down Double-A opposition early in the season.
The Dallas Stars destroy the Wild’s backup goalie to tie their playoff series with Minnesota at one
Three players received indefinite suspensions from the NFL and can apply for reinstatement after the 2023 NFL season.
20 years after she played Colonial, women’s golf great Annika Sorenstam discusses girls playing boys logically.
The Warriors star has addressed his suspension for the first time.
The retired university associate dean and mother of three from California is a top 12 finalist in the 2023 Swim Search. The magazine has been a launching pad for models like Kathy Ireland, Christie Brinkley, Elle Macpherson, Kate Upton and Ashley Graham.