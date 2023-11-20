Jaylen Brown with the big dunk

The Philadelphia Eagles officially released offensive lineman Bernard Williams, 51, nearly three decades after his last game.
A class action lawsuit has been filed against the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix as the fallout from Thursday night’s lost track action continues.
Chet Holmgren had a career night and a game-tying buzzer-beater vs. the Golden State Warriors as the Oklahoma City Thunder snatched a 130-123 overtime win at the Chase Center last night. The rookie scored a career-high 36 points and hit a ...
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to James Harden's game-winner against the Rockets.
Lucic returned to the Bruins on a one-year deal last offseason after spending the first eight seasons of his career in Boston.
In 2018, the Chiefs and Rams combined to engineer one of the wildest and most entertaining regular-season games in NFL history.
The latest reports from around Major League Baseball indicate the free-agent third baseman is seeking a long-term deal worth upwards of $100 million.
Jordan Travis' brutal, heartbreaking injury will likely cost Florida State a College Football Playoff spot.
The 1993 PGA champion has been in the booth for NBC Sports for the last five years.
The slumping sniper, who also happens to be the Blue Jackets' third-highest paid player, found himself in the press box for Sunday's clash in Philadelphia.
Johnson’s victory, in the manliest of sports, contradicted claims of racial supremacy by whites and demonstrated that Blacks were no longer willing to acquiesce to white dominance.
The Steelers are winning even if it isn't "pretty."
NCAA president weighs in on the James Madison Dukes, their bid for a bowl game and why it wouldn't be fair to allow them a waiver
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh decided to bench Zach Wilson in favor of Tim Boyle during Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills.
It was supposed to be a coronation, with the Prime Minister handing the trophy to a nation’s heroes. But instead, India froze and Australia claimed the greatest World Cup triumph.
Deion Sanders' head was throbbing after a blowout loss to Washington State. His quarterback son, Shedeur, took another beating, too.
MONTREAL — The Montreal Carabins and University of British Columbia Thunderbirds each advanced to the Vanier Cup on Saturday with convincing bowl wins on home turf. The Carabins scored a convincing 29-3 win over the Western Mustangs in the Uteck Bowl at CEPSUM sports centre, while UBC crushed the visiting St. Francis Xavier X-Men 47-17 in the Mitchell Bowl at Vancouver's Thunderbird Stadium. In Montreal, quarterback Jonathan Senecal staked the Carabins to an early lead when he finished off a 70-
McLaren blamed a “bump” in the Las Vegas street circuit track for a serious accident which hospitalised their driver Lando Norris early in Sunday’s race.
There were highs and lows in Week 12 of the college football season. Here are the winners and losers led by Georgia and Southern California.
The Blue Jays appear to be emerging as an outside threat to land Shohei Ohtani in free agency. Here's how things might look if they actually pull it off.