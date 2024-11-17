Jaylen Brown with a 2-pointer vs the Toronto Raptors
Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) with a 2-pointer vs the Toronto Raptors, 11/16/2024
Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) with a 2-pointer vs the Toronto Raptors, 11/16/2024
Brown didn't think Antetokounmpo's antics were funny after being elbowed in the head.
Here are 36 predictions about this upcoming NBA season, including at least one involving every single team:
We take our annual trip too close to the sun, where the Spurs sensation is ready to dominate like never before.
We take our annual trip too close to the sun, where the defending champions could be even better this season.
The Ducks won 16-13 after attempting a fake with the lead inside the final two minutes.
The Gators are 5-5 and have a game vs. 1-9 Florida State to end the season.
Klubnik dashed to the end zone with 1:16 to go.
Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was waived to make room for Barmore on the roster.
CONCACAF has launched an investigation after condemning the incident on Friday.
LeBron is now fifth on the NBA's all-time triple-double list.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski delivers Week 11's fantasy football traffic report to help make your start/sit decisions.
The Dodgers have been interested in Adames and even with Mookie Betts moving back to the infield, Adames would make sense in L.A. Other teams that could make a run at him include the Giants and Braves.
The Yahoo team delivers their most steadfast predictions for Week 11.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers his Week 11 viewing guide.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his Week 11 starts and sits to help set your lineups.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to victory for Week 11.
Here's a look at Week 11 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.
Of course the Mets and Yankees are on the list. Allowing Soto to walk would do remarkable damage to the Yanks' credibility going forward.
The Commanders battled the Eagles hard but couldn’t generate much offense, fell way short on a pivotal fourth-down gamble and eventually fell to the Eagles.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald kick off this monster episode by previewing the biggest matchups of an enticing Week 11 slate of NFL games by giving one (or two or three) things to watch in each. Later, Nate is joined by the Athletic's draft guru himself Dane Brugler to deep dive on the 2025 NFL Draft. The duo give strengths and weaknesses of the class and favorite players at each position before diving into their latest big boards and comparing key prospects to keep an eye on.