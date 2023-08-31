Jayden Parrish motived by sporting the number 4 in honor of Greg Bryant
Atlantic High senior Jayden Parrish is the cousin of the late Greg Bryant, Jr. He's sporting Bryant's number as motivation.
Atlantic High senior Jayden Parrish is the cousin of the late Greg Bryant, Jr. He's sporting Bryant's number as motivation.
YouTubeTwitter podcaster Tucker Carlson is pounding home the theory that Democrats and the D.C. establishment are plotting to kill Donald Trump, this time claiming that we’re “speeding toward assassination” because “permanent Washington” has decided they “just can’t have” Trump as president again.Appearing on anti-woke comedian Adam Carolla’s YouTube show this week, Carlson weighed in on his sitdown with Trump that aired on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, last week. That interview was pla
Prince Harry was overcome with emotion in his new documentary about the Invictus Games and it has everything to do with Meghan Markle. See video.
The Duke of Sussex's Netflix documentary, Heart of Invictus, sees Prince Harry reveal insight into the creation of The Invictus Games and opening up about his own mental health journey…
The former Trump advisor will not be allowed to claim executive privilege by former president Donald Trump at his contempt of Congress trial, which starts next week.
ReutersRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.King Charles ordered Prince William to drive his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew to church in Balmoral on Sunday, a new report suggests.A report in U.K. tabloid the Mirror by that paper’s respected royal correspondent Russell Myers says the king “overruled” his son’s objections, and ordered “the family to fall in line in welcoming the disgraced Duke of York bac
A Black Montreal family says they were victims of racial profiling when they were removed from a Florida-bound flight after telling Air Canada staff their bags hadn't been loaded on the plane.Members of the Wright family are calling for accountability today as they described the situation July 28 at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.Keith Wright says that after his daughter informed a flight attendant the family's bags were still on the tarmac, the plane returned to the gate and the pair we
Paris Texas just unveiled its Pre-Fall 2023 campaign, lensed by British artist, photographer and...
Tesla has been ordered by regulators to hand over data about an Autopilot mode that reportedly removes a prompt telling drivers to put their hands on the wheel.
Three Democratic candidates and 12 Republican candidates have announced their camapaign for president
The Czech Republic’s notorious Kub air defense vehicles are now active on the ground against Russia. Could they use Western missiles?
The former New Jersey governor reveals why he's living "rent-free" inside the former president's head.
The Bravo celeb was seen leaving a club with ‘Vanderpump Rules’ costar Katie Maloney on Tuesday
Blanket and Prince attended the 10th anniversary of 'Michael Jackson ONE' in Las Vegas on Tuesday
The former Trump attorney and co-defendant had insisted he had "lots of evidence of fraud."
Canadian passport holders soon will no longer be able to obtain visas upon arrival in Egypt — a new rule that could mean additional headaches for thousands of travellers.As of Sunday, Canadians travelling to Egypt will have to visit Egypt's embassy or a consulate in Canada to apply for a visa before they leave the country, according to Global Affairs Canada's travel page for Egypt.Previously, travellers could get their visas upon arrival at the airport in Cairo, or obtain an e-visa before depart
Perched in a corner of the Eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus overlooks a hotspot connecting three continents and vital sea routes.
The British talent owns (and often models) her swim line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach
As of last week, BA.2.86 has been confirmed in several countries and two U.S. states. This coronavirus subvariant brings more mutations and some uncertainties.
The Ukrainian military has breached a section of Russia’s main defensive line on the southern front, video footage suggests.
Kanye West and his alleged wife Bianca Censori’s Italy vacation has received a lot of media coverage, particularly for West getting photographed with his pants down. Sources reveal how Kim Kardashian feels about it.