Jayden Daniels NFL team fits
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz breaks down the best team fits for LSU QB Jayden Daniels heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz breaks down the best team fits for LSU QB Jayden Daniels heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.
Stefon Diggs is going from one AFC contender to another as the Buffalo Bills trade their star wide receiver to the Houston Texans.
With the biggest names in free agency accounted for, the latest NFL power rankings have seen a significant shift as the Bills and Cowboys tumble.
NFL Network is laying off four of its most popular and talented on-air personalities.
The Bills already could have been in the market for another wide receiver, but Buffalo has a pressing need for one after trading Stefon Diggs.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Whether or not he knew a trade to the Houston Texans was in the works, Stefon Diggs’ tenure with the Bills ended with a two-word question, summing up, perhaps, why the mercurial receiver’s commitment to Buffalo was frequently scrutinized. “You sure?” Diggs posted on X on Tuesday night in response to someone suggesting he wasn’t essential to quarterback Josh Allen’s success. The Bills and everyone else are now about to find out how Allen fares without his favorite target
A significant change for one of the PGA Tour's biggest stars comes just before the season's first major.
The guy driving the Ferrari was Doug Ford’s campaign manager…
Two Pro Football Hall of Famers are now on Colorado's coaching staff. One makes $150,000.
The Newfoundland Growlers won't finish out the 2023-2024 season, marking the second time a Toronto Maple Leafs minor league affiliated team has left the province. With six games left on the schedule, the ECHL announced on Tuesday its board of governors voted to terminate the club's membership effective immediately "for failure to fulfil its obligations under the ECHL Bylaws." In a statement posted on its website, the Growlers said team owners Deacon Sports and Entertainment couldn't finalize a s
For the second straight season, the Mets open 2024 with the highest team payroll. Complete list of the 30 teams.
In a wild scene at MSG, the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils game began with a fight between Matt Rempe and Kurtis MacDermid.
"In race control on Sunday night, we felt that it was the right call and stood by it," a NASCAR spokesperson said. "With the benefit of 36 hours of review, it became clear that the 11 did go early."
Bayou Barbie is WNBA bound. LSU star Angel Reese, who is known for her eyelash extensions, painted fingernails and ferocious play in the paint, formally declared for the WNBA draft on Wednesday. Reese, whose career interests also include modeling and fashion, announced her decision via a photo shoot in Vogue, saying she was inspired by tennis great Serena Williams announcing her retirement in 2022 in a similar manner.
Anthony Kim had forged himself a burgeoning golf career by the time he was 26.
HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Schneider’s two-run homer off closer Josh Hader with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Houston Astros 2-1 on Tuesday night. “It was just a great swing on a pitch that he can handle,” manager John Schneider said. It looked like the Blue Jays were going to be shut out for a second straight night after Ronel Blanco threw the first no-hitter of the season in Houston’s 10-0 win Monday. They had been shut out for 19 consecutive innings and trailed
Wrexham aim to avoid final day nerves with five games remaining in the race for promotion to League One.
Voters in Kansas City overwhelmingly said no to a sales tax that would have funded $1.5 billion for Chiefs and Royals stadium projects.
HOUSTON (AP) — During his time with the Boston Red Sox, Alex Verdugo frequently played with several gaudy chains bouncing around his neck. He packs at least six for every road trip, and he's lost count of how many he owns. In his first season with the famously clean-cut New York Yankees, Verdugo has been given an order by manager Aaron Boone: only one chain per game. “It’s kind of been hard, man,” Verdugo said. “Because usually I'm used to wearing like three of four.” Verdugo looks like a new ma
The Chargers already feel the direction new coach Jim Harbaugh is taking the team, a more physical approach to offense and defense on the docket.
The author of the new book on Pete Rose details the differences/similarities between Rose and Shohei Ohtani.