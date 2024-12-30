Jayden Daniels on Commanders Week 17 OT win 'GMFB'
Quarterback Jayden Daniels on the Washington Commanders Week 17 OT win vs. the Atlanta Falcons.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels on the Washington Commanders Week 17 OT win vs. the Atlanta Falcons.
Jayden Daniels led the winning touchdown drive in overtime, while not allowing Atlanta a possession.
Plus, if you want a little extra personnel drama, this marks the first time that Washington’s Dan Quinn will face Atlanta as a head coach since the Falcons fired him in 2018.
Washington is 10-5 for the first time since 1991 and Philadelphia is left with some questions.
The Eagles had the NFL's longest winning streak before Sunday.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald close the book on Week 16 with this Sunday's edition of the fifth quarter: the five games that intrigued them the most. In addition to the Commanders-Eagles tilt, the guys discuss the Minnesota Vikings staying atop the NFC leaderboards with a win in Seattle, Michael Penix's first start with a solid 34-7 win for the Atlanta Falcons over the New York Giants and close out with the two Saturday games.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
Head coach Raheem Morris has decided to go with rookie Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback for the remainder of the season.
The Commanders face the Eagles this weekend with little hope of catching them in the NFC East, but the franchise's future is definitely bright. When was the last time you could say that?
League sources agreed with the Falcons’ decision to change quarterbacks now. What they disagree on: whether signing Cousins was a risk worth the Falcons taking.
Michael Penix Jr. is slated to finish the Falcons' season at quarterback with the playoffs at stake.
It wasn't pretty, but Washington got the victory over New Orleans, continuing a playoff push.
Cousins struggled yet again on Sunday, the Falcons' fourth straight loss.
Week 17's Saturday and Sunday slate is in the books and there were performances and injuries that will have long term fantasy implications. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the action and place the games in three categories: Games we care about the most, games we sort of care about and games that could have been an email.
Gunner Stockton will make his first start for the Bulldogs.
Can the Ducks beat the Buckeyes for a second time this season?
Ashton Jeanty can set the single-season rushing record on Tuesday night.
Hurts and Tagovailoa both missed Week 17, and the Dolphins need a win to keep their playoff chances alive.
There's one unclaimed wild-card spot remaining in the AFC. Meanwhile in the NFC, the South division is still up for grabs along with the No. 1 overall seed.
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
One more week left in the 2024 regular season and the playoff picture (and first pick in the draft picture) is coming into shape. Nate Tice and Charles McDonald discuss the five biggest results from Week 17's Saturday and Sunday action, leading off with the Minnesota Vikings' well-earned divisional win over the Green Bay Packers.