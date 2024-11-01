Jay Huff with the big dunk

A Yankees-Dodgers World Series indeed did big numbers for MLB.
LeBron James and Donald Trump have clashed repeatedly over the past decade.
Before the season, this matchup looked like it might be between playoff contenders, but the Jets' fortunes have changed.
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey returned to practice on Thursday after completing his jury duty obligations.
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to give their thoughts and analysis on the two biggest games of Week 9, one thing to watch in six other games and the top prospects in Nate's latest 2025 NFL big board.
Soler is in the middle of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed in February.
We ponder Stephen Curry’s injury impact, Joe Mazzulla's take on fighting, Zach LaVine's "untradable" contract and early panic for a couple of recent champions.
Larson has six wins this season but is fifth in the standings ahead of Sunday's race at Martinsville.
Who will make the Final Four? And will UConn three-peat?
Ohio State's visit to Penn State highlights a relatively light weekend of college football.
The Yankees had a 5-0 lead and their ace on the mound before it all fell apart, ending their season in particularly painful fashion.
The Dodgers showed their grit and resilience once again in rallying from down 5-0 to stun the Yankees in Game 5.
Juan Soto's free agency looms as the top item on the offseason agenda for GM Brian Cashman.
Meet the most intriguing players and coaches in college basketball this season.
This offseason's free agent class is headlined by a generational hitter and full of fascinating players at a variety of positions.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis "Ice" Young list off the best NBA players under 28 years old and then address why fights in the NBA are not as frequent, or as violent, as they used to be.
The Yankees scored 11 runs in Game 4 to fend off a sweep in this Fall Classic.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the premiere matchup of Week 10 between Ohio State and Penn State. They debate if Ryan Day or James Franklin has more pressure on their shoulders to win this matchup in Happy Valley.
The Texans lost one of their star players to an injury.
Which players would be good fits for new teams at the trade deadline?