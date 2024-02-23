Jaxson Hayes rises up and throws it down
Jaxson Hayes rises up and throws it down, 02/22/2024
Former Chicago Bulls stars Scottie Pippen, Luc Longley and Horace Grant are adding their own spin...
Vince Carter still holds a special place in his heart for the Toronto Raptors, even if some fans can't seem to forget the past.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Yahoo Sports NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek to talk about how this year’s rookies are doing, get up to date on what’s happening in college basketball, and discuss what is happening with the G League Ignite.
Jordan and Chelios became close friends when the NBA and NHL stars both played in Chicago throughout the 1990s
There are still two months left in the NBA regular season, but it's not too early to start talking about the top names hitting the free agent market.
TORONTO — Scottie Barnes had a double-double to power the Raptors past the Brooklyn Nets 121-93 on Thursday to snap Toronto's three-game losing skid. Barnes finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and three assists as Toronto (20-36) tries to slip into the Eastern Conference's play-in tournament. Gary Trent Jr. led all scorers with 25 points, including five three-pointers. Immanuel Quickley had 24 points and six rebounds, sinking five three-pointers. Quickley has made a three-pointer in 27 consecut
Kyle Lowry got six stitches in his gashed forehead in the pattern of a “7,” matching his 76ers uniform number during the North Philadelphia native's debut for his new team. “I'll go out there and do my job,” Lowry said, wearing a " 20th & Lehigh " sweatshirt, after the Sixers lost 110-96.
The new rule that rendered Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid ineligible for a second consecutive NBA MVP award because he’s missing too many games has the potential to create something the league hasn’t seen in almost two decades. That would be a wide-open MVP race. Steve Nash won the MVP award for the 2005-06 season with only 46% of the first-place votes, marking the last time somebody won the NBA’s top individual honor without having his name atop more than half of the ballots. The winner in every se
MIAMI (AP) — Delon Wright has been on the Miami Heat practice court countless times. He used to play there for hours alongside the likes of Tim Hardaway Jr., Gary Payton II and Trey Mourning while their fathers were downstairs in actual Heat games. He was back on the court Thursday — in uniform. Wright, the brother of former Heat guard and 2006 NBA champion Dorell Wright, had his first official practice with the Heat on Thursday. He agreed to sign with the reigning Eastern Conference champions l
The Clippers have gone 33-11 after working through a bumpy start to James Harden's tenure. They are confident as they exit the All-Star break.
A look at where the Heat stands in the playoff race as the end of the All-Star break looms. Can the Heat avoid the play-in tournament?
The Lakers have won 11 of their past 16 games. If they can keep their hot offense flowing, they could avoid the postseason play-in tournament.
Former UCLA, Lakers and Clippers forward berated officials and confronted a Harvard-Westlake student broadcaster during a high school game. Now he's out of a job as an NBA analyst.
The retired NBA star says hot yoga is "a whole different challenge mentally for me, as well as physically"
The nation's leading scorer had four second-half points.
Scottie Barnes had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Gary Trent Jr. scored 25 points and the Toronto Raptors beat Brooklyn 121-93 on Thursday night, spoiling the debut of interim Nets coach Kevin Ollie. Immanuel Quickley scored 24 points and RJ Barrett added 12 points and matched a season high with seven assists as the Raptors snapped a three-game home losing streak and recorded their first win in 12 games against Atlantic Division opponents this season. Toronto’s biggest lead was 34 points.
There's little parity in the NBA even when it comes to All-Star contest wins, as the major-market teams tend to do the best in these sorts of popularity contests. As such, the Miami Heat with such a short history have already won 10 All-Star ...
Caitlin Clark and No. 4 Iowa were upset by Indiana. Look back at the biggest moments, best plays and more from the Hoosiers’ win over the Hawkeyes.
The Utah senior standout has put the college basketball world on notice, thanks to the lessons and support of those closest to her.
Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark is just 99 points away from passing LSU great Pete Maravich to become the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history.