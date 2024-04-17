Jaxson Hayes rises up and throws it down
Jaxson Hayes rises up and throws it down, 04/16/2024
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and a deep WNBA draft class hope the momentum they created lifting women’s college basketball to new heights carries over to the pros. “We’re not just basketball players, we’re super impactful to the community, the people around us, the little kids that look up to us, and being able to also be nationwide, everybody knows us everywhere we go,” Reese said Monday night after the Chicago Sky selected the former LSU star with the No. 7 pick. The WNBA just had its most-watched season in 21 years, averaging 462,000 viewers per game across ABC, ESPN and CBS.
Boban Marjanović is a man of the people.
LeBron James and Steph Curry are among 11 players planning to play for USA Basketball at the Paris Olympics. The final spot will be named later.
NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark admitted she was a bit nervous before being chosen with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever, even though it was no surprise. "I dreamed of this moment since I was in second grade, and it’s taken a lot of hard work, a lot of ups and downs, but more than anything, just trying to soak it in,” Clark said. The former Iowa star became a household name among basketball fans during her record-breaking college career, and she will now try and help revive th
NEW YORK — DeMar DeRozan got what he wanted — away from OG Anunoby. It’s overtime of the regular-season finale at Madison Square Garden — a game with zero implications for a Play-In Tournament-bound Chicago Bulls team and direct consequences for the East’s No. 2-seeded Knicks — and DeRozan, the NBA’s reigning Mr. Clutch, has the ball in his hands. Anunoby, the Knicks’ premier defensive ...
LeBron James plans to go back to the Olympics. Stephen Curry is planning on going for the first time. Kevin Durant will go there with his eye on history. And they’re just part of a star-studded roster the Americans have assembled for the Paris Games. USA Basketball has gotten confirmations from 12 players — James, Curry, Durant, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards and Kawhi Leonard — that they will accept invitatio
Griffin was the first overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft and earned six All-Star selections during his career
Blake Griffin announced his retirement Tuesday after a 14-year career that included six All-Star selections, Rookie of the Year honors and a dunk contest victory. Griffin said in a social media post that he's “thankful for every single moment” of his career. He was the No. 1 overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers out of Oklahoma in 2009. He missed his first season with a knee injury, but rebounded to earn the Rookie of the Year award in 2011, when he also won the All-Star Game dunk contest. Al
Here's a final look at Yahoo Sports' rookie rankings for the 2023-24 season.
It’ll be interesting to see how Angel Reese adjusts to playing with other strong rebounders on the Sky.
The SNL star tells PEOPLE that the history-making Iowa basketball player is "so charming and witty"
The small forward was selected to join the Los Angeles Sparks.
While it's been suggested the Lakers might want to lose Tuesday to avoid a first-round series against Denver, LeBron James and Co. focus on task at hand.
The NBA playoffs are close. Here is who experts have winning each conference, as well as the NBA Finals.
Here is a 2024 WNBA draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Las Vegas Aces.
The WNBA wears Prada. The stars of the game wore top fashion labels Monday night that turned the draft into a mini-Oscars where style was front and center along with the picks. Caitlin Clark. Cameron Brink. Kamilla Cardoso. Angel Reese. They all stepped onto the stage and met the challenge essentially every woman can identify with: Overcoming the trepidation of finding just the right outfit for that special occasion. “There’s never been a bigger spotlight on women’s basketball, thanks in large p
The Chicago Bulls have been one of the worst franchises in the NBA for the past 25 years.
NEW YORK (AP) — Will Bynum, who played for the Detroit Pistons for six season, was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison for his conviction in a scandal involving NBA insurance fraud. Bynum, 41, of Bensenville, Illinois, was sentenced in Manhattan federal court, where a jury convicted him in November of conspiring to make false statements related to NBA players who submitted false dental and medical claims to the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. More than 20 people have been conv
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill and Bomani Jones discuss the Lakers' strategy ahead of Tuesday's play-in game against the Pelicans. Hear the full conversation on “Good Word with Goodwill” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.
Foster played in 27 games, with 15 starts, this season for Duke. A stress fracture in his right ankle ended his season in February, and he’s since had surgery to repair the injury.