Jaws? More Like Paws! Rescue Pups Wear Shark Costumes to Visit Georgia Aquarium

Rescued puppies from the Atlanta Humane Society were dressed in some fin-tastic Halloween costumes to visit the Georgia Aquarium on October 13.

Footage by the aquarium shows the little dogs kitted out in some adorable shark costumes as they got up close and personal with the real deal.

“It’s a finned and furry monster-mash-bash,” Georgia Aquarium wrote on Twitter.

The Georgia Aquarium’s newest gallery, Sharks! Predators of the Deep, is one of the largest shark exhibits in North America. Credit: Georgia Aquarium via Storyful