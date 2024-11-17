Javonte Green throws it down!

Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines five players who could have a big impact on lineups in Week 9.
The flagrant foul was Green's first of the 2024-25 season.
The Gators are 5-5 and have a game vs. 1-9 Florida State to end the season.
Klubnik dashed to the end zone with 1:16 to go.
There are two games between ranked opponents in Week 12 and both of those games are in the SEC.
LeBron is now fifth on the NBA's all-time triple-double list.
The Cavs set a franchise record for most consecutive wins with Friday's victory.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski delivers Week 11's fantasy football traffic report to help make your start/sit decisions.
Should sharpshooters be getting more opportunities in the NBA?
The Dodgers have been interested in Adames and even with Mookie Betts moving back to the infield, Adames would make sense in L.A. Other teams that could make a run at him include the Giants and Braves.
The Yahoo team delivers their most steadfast predictions for Week 11.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers his Week 11 viewing guide.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to victory for Week 11.
Of course the Mets and Yankees are on the list. Allowing Soto to walk would do remarkable damage to the Yanks' credibility going forward.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald kick off this monster episode by previewing the biggest matchups of an enticing Week 11 slate of NFL games by giving one (or two or three) things to watch in each. Later, Nate is joined by the Athletic's draft guru himself Dane Brugler to deep dive on the 2025 NFL Draft. The duo give strengths and weaknesses of the class and favorite players at each position before diving into their latest big boards and comparing key prospects to keep an eye on.
Butker had surgery to trim the meniscus in his left knee
Dominate your Week 11 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
Here's a look at Week 11 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.
Dominate Week 11 fantasy football matchups with these players with favorable situations in Week 11.
McCarthy has experienced swelling after undergoing a meniscus repair in August.