Javonte Green goes up to get it and finishes the oop

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Most fans would describe the Toronto Raptors' 2023-24 season as tumultuous, even chaotic, with a series of trades significantly remaking the roster and then a raft of injuries and other issues directly contributing to a 15-game losing skid. But head coach Darko Rajakovic's lasting memory of this lost season will be how through it all, the team stuck together. "We were dealt some really tough cards this season and it was easy to point fingers and say it’s his fault, my fault, his fault,