Javier Báez's two-run home run
Javier Báez absolutely crushes a two-run home run to center field to give the Cubs a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 3rd inning
Less than 24 hours after rejecting the idea, the Ontario government will allow 550 fans attend Game 7 in Toronto.
Not great for the Lakers.
Kyrie Irving is the latest target of abusive NBA fan behavior.
There are new alleged details from Ozuna's arrest, and they are not pretty.
The Golden Knights forward was given a match penalty, ejected, and will likely face a suspension after he went berserk near the Avalanche net in Game 1.
Will a home team win a game in this series?
Barclay Goodrow beat Alex Nedeljkovic for the go-ahead goal at 12:39 of the third period to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1.
Mari Osaka wrote that Naomi's solution to clay-court criticism was to "block everything out."
Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme is confident that his team will advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Bianca Andreescu is out in the first round of a major for the first time.
Castroneves is now one of four men with four Indy 500 wins
At least seven teams are reportedly interested in acquiring Julio Jones.
Davis didn't join the Lakers in the third quarter after injuring his groin in the final minute of the second quarter.
No one wins if Osaka, a four-time major champion, is sitting out big events because a secondary part of her job (albeit part of her job) is causing her too much stress.
Canada kicks off a crucial stretch of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying this weekend with the first of what could be four games in 11 days. At stake is a chance for the Canadian men, currently ranked 70th in the world and seventh in CONCACAF, to reach the final round of qualifying in the region for the first time since 1996-97. "It's massive," said midfielder Samuel Piette. "Big games are coming. We know how important these games are," he added. "We know there's no margin for error now in this road to qualify for the World Cup." After dispatching No. 168 Bermuda 5-1 and the 194th-ranked Cayman Islands 11-0 in late March, Canada (2-0-0) leads No. 136 Suriname (2-0-0) on goal difference in Group B in the first round of qualifying in North and Central America and the Caribbean. Canada takes on No. 205 Aruba (0-2-0) on Saturday at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., before completing first-round play against Suriname on June 8 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. Both games were shifted to the U.S. due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. The Suriname match is officially a Canadian home game. Canada has not qualified for the final qualifying round since 1996-97 ahead of the 1998 World Cup in France. The Canadians finished sixth and last in that final round with a 1-6-3 record. In October 2012, Canada had a chance to advance to the final round with a win or draw in Honduras. But the Canadians exited after a humbling 8-1 loss in San Pedro Sula — Canada's worst defeat since an 8-0 drubbing in Mexico in 1993. The Canadian men have only qualified for the World Cup once, in 1986 in Mexico where they failed to score a goal or secure a point in losses to France, Hungary and the Soviet Union. The Suriname game will likely decide the Group B winner — the only team in the group that will move onto the second round of qualifying. Canada currently has a plus-six edge in goal difference over Suriname. Unless that gap changes radically in the next round of matches — Suriname hosts Bermuda on Friday — the Canadian men could advance with a draw or win against Suriname. The Suriname team has improved immensely with the advent of so-called sports passports, that allow players with Suriname roots to represent the country without giving up their existing citizenship, usually Dutch. Canada has never played Aruba before at this level. The Canadian men beat Suriname 2-1 in their only previous international "A” level meeting, a 1977 World Cup qualifier. "Obviously we have that second round in mind but we're just focused on the first two games," Piette told a virtual news conference from the Canadian team training camp in Orlando. With 51 caps, the CF Montreal midfielder is the veteran of the group, along with Red Star Belgrade goalkeeper Milan Borjan (50 caps). But the Canadian roster is filled with young talent that has experience at the highest club level with the likes of Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich, Germany), Jonathan David (Lille, France) and Cyle Larin (Besiktas, Turkey). The Group B winner moves on to face the top team in Group E — likely No. 83 Haiti, No. 147 Nicaragua or No. 170 Belize in a home-and-away playoff June 12 and 15 to determine who advances to the eight-team final qualifying round. The winners of the three second-round playoffs join five other higher-ranked teams in the final round, which will see the teams play each home and on the road. Mexico (No. 11), the U.S. (No. 20), Jamaica (No. 45), Costa Rica (No. 50) and Honduras (No. 67) received byes directly to the so-called Octagonal. The top three teams will qualify for Qatar 2022. The fourth-place finisher will take part in an intercontinental home-and-away playoff to see who joins them. "I think we're just getting started," said Piette. "Things are exciting for the future." --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
Toronto and Montreal will meet in Game 7 on Monday night. Here are the storylines, stakes, and what matters most for both sides.
Plus: Fernando Tatis Jr. really is just this good, and we check in on where your team's playoff hopes stand on Memorial Day.
The Jets travel to Charlotte right out of the gate.
TORONTO — Ontario has given the green light for 550 fully vaccinated health-care workers to attend Monday night's Game 7 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the visiting Montreal Canadiens in their first-round playoff series. Premier Doug Ford's office says the front-line workers received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine more than two weeks ago and will go through screening and other precautionary measures. The province says the crowd will be "well below" capacity for 19,800-seat Scotiabank Arena. Some 2,500 people were in the stands in Montreal when the two teams last clashed on Saturday. That was the first crowd for a game in Canada this year. "I wish I could have 2,500, but the docs said 550. We'll take that," Ford said. Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the Maple Leafs' ownership group, is covering the cost for the 550 health-care workers to attend. Ford said in a statement Scotiabank will provide jerseys for the workers. "It's been a long time coming," Leafs forward Joe Thornton said. "A lot of vaccinations have been rolling out. Can't wait for more people to start coming to this building. It's going to be fun to play in front of, I know it's only 500, but hopefully we'll build off this and continue to get more people going forward." Leafs forward Jason Spezza was looking forward to the support. "I think it's just a great sign for where we're headed as a society. I think it's a great way to recognize the health-care workers for all the hard work they've done to get us to this point where they're allowed to come in," he said. "And then as players, obviously we enjoy playing in front of people." Toronto has lost six post-season series in a row since beating the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the NHL playoffs in 2004. The underdog Habs have won two consecutive overtime games to set the stage for Game 7. The lone previous Game 7 between the Original Six rivals came in 1964 when Dave Keon had a hat trick to lead Toronto to a 3-1 win at the Montreal Forum. Toronto has lost seven straight contests where it could have eliminated an opponent. That includes six since 2018 with the core of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander. The Canadiens finished 18 points behind the first-place Leafs in this year's 56-game campaign. The winner of the series faces the Winnipeg Jets in the North Division final, which will start Wednesday. The Leafs got a moral boost earlier Monday when captain John Tavares took part in an optional skate. He suffered a concussion and a knee injury in a scary collision in Game 1 and was stretchered off the ice. "We all know how hard John works and how much he cares," Spezza said. "By us winning this game tonight, it gives him a chance to potentially come back and play." Meanwhile, Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said defenceman Jake Muzzin is expected to miss three weeks with a lower-body injury suffered Saturday in Game 6. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2021. The Canadian Press
To be clear, no deal for either player is imminent. But if one was, NFL teams will soon be allowed to split the cap hits.