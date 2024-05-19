Javier Báez's RBI single
Javier Báez lines an RBI single to left field to cut the Tigers deficit to 4-2
Javier Báez lines an RBI single to left field to cut the Tigers deficit to 4-2
After positions 13-30 for the 108th Indianapolis 500 were locked in on Saturday, the first 12 and final three slots will be determined Sunday.
One team will go on to the Eastern Conference finals. The other will go home.
Man City discarded West Ham and did what no other club had ever done in the 124-year history of English soccer.
Fifteen players are within five shots of the lead entering the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship.
Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are tied for the lead in the 2024 PGA Championship heading into Sunday's final round.
Juan Soto had his first multi-home run game for the New York Yankees, while Luis Gil struck out 14 batters in a 6–1 win over the Chicago White Sox.
Kyle Larson not only qualified for the 1008th running of the Indianapolis 500, he’ll start in one of the first four rows.
Both players loom large as the Knicks play for a chance to face the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.
Kansas City Chiefs players Wayna Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to a Johnson County Sheriff.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Yankees looking to extend Juan Soto during the season, Elly De La Cruz being dangerous on the base paths, answer some listener emails and give their weekly rendition of the Good, the Bad & the Uggla.
Tiger Woods is hurting as he tries to find his form yet again at a major.
Xander Schauffele, still looking for his first major victory, took the early lead at the PGA Championship.
The Chiefs have been deluged with negative news this offseason.
Even without his Apple deal and his equity in Inter Miami, Lionel Messi is making more money than all but a few MLS teams.
Kyle Larson is among 34 drivers entered for 33 starting spots.
The Cavaliers have some questions about frontcourt fit and the future of star scorer Donovan Mitchell.
The furry Philadelphian was reportedly released safely after its capture.
All “Monday Night Football” games kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN unless otherwise noted.
“Sunday Night Football” airs at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC every week of the NFL regular season.
All games stream on Amazon Prime and air on local TV at 8:20 p.m ET on Thursdays unless otherwise noted.