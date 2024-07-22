Javan Johnson dials from long distance

- Advertisement
Three players and one manager were inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday.
By keeping his head while everyone else lost theirs, Xander Schauffele wraps the best major season of the decade with a win at Troon.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Arike Ogunbowale put on a show during the WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix. She scored 34 points, all in the second half, to lead Team WNBA to a 117–109 win over Team USA.
After a first half filled with poor shooting, a third-quarter comeback and a game-winning shot from LeBron James helped the U.S. hold on against South Sudan.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
At the halfway mark of the British Open, Shane Lowry is in control.
Tiger Woods struggled all year, and Friday at the British Open was one more losing battle.
Once again struggling at a major, Tiger Woods summons up all the old familiar questions.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
The Boston Red Sox drafted the son of popular slugger David Ortiz in the 2024 MLB Draft. D'Angelo Ortiz was selected in the 19th round, No. 567 overall.
Calvin Johnson will be inducted into the Detroit Lions' "Pride of the Lions" display, which honors the team's greatest players. He played nine seasons with Detroit in a Hall of Fame career.
Scheffler and McIlroy are the top two golfers in the OWGR and are the two clear favorites at Royal Troon.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
Bazzana is the first player from Australia to go No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft.
"This is a time where we feel very proud to represent our country wearing USA on our chest," Kerr said Sunday from the team's practice facility in Abu Dhabi.